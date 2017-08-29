 Skip Nav
My Husband Dressed Me For a Week, and It Changed the Way I Dress Myself

As a woman admittedly preoccupied with fashion for as long as I can remember, surrendering a week of outfits to my husband's whims for a styling experiment sounded like torture. Let me preface this by saying that my husband, Thomas, is pretty stylish. He grew up with a fashion-savvy mother and two sisters, so he really does get fashion, or at the very least, has been exposed to great style for much of his life. Add to that that we've been together for 11 years, so he knows me and my taste.

Still, like most men he has some strong feelings about what he thinks I should be wearing and most of the time it skews a whole lot sexier than I'm comfortable with. I assumed inappropriately tight silhouettes and revealing necklines would feature prominently in the week to come, and I immediately resolved to wear a sign at the office with the disclaimer: "My husband dressed me today." Read on to see how the week evolved with my husband playing stylist.

Monday: "Blazers Are Better For Meetings"
Tuesday: "This Outfit Needs a Pop of Color"
Wednesday: "You Can Wear a Crop Top to Work"
Thursday: "Where Are Your Work Dresses?"
Friday: "You Didn't Just Wear What You Wore to SoulCycle"
So, How Did He Do?
Editor ExperimentsPersonal Essay
