0
The Sweet Story Behind Queen Elizabeth's Engagement Ring We Never Knew Until Now

Queen Elizabeth II can always be found matching her bright, chic ensembles to a pair of monochrome gloves. Under those gloves, not only has she been wearing Essie Ballet Slippers nail polish since 1989, but since 1946, she's also been wearing the stunning engagement ring Prince Philip gave to her. As the royal couple prepares to celebrate a remarkable 70 years of marriage on Nov. 20, we're learning about the meaning behind her engagement ring and why it's so special to the family.

According to Town & Country, the three-carat engagement ring is a diamond surrounded by 10 smaller pave diamonds, and the queen wears it atop her gold wedding band. But the timeless ring has a beautiful backstory, and it all started with Prince Philip's mother's tiara. Princess Alice of Battenberg gave her son the tiara that she wore on her wedding day to be taken apart and built into a magnificent ring "fit for a queen!"

Making the ring even more historically significant, the publication reports that the tiara was given to Prince Philip's mother by "Tsar Nicholas II and Tsarina Alexandra of Russia, the last rulers of the Russian Empire and to whom she was distantly related." Considering all the gorgeous necklaces, over-the-top hats, and incredible diamonds Queen Elizabeth can choose from, this is the piece of jewelry that she never takes off. Read on to see photos of the regal ring.

Queen Elizabeth's Engagement Ring
