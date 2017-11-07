Queen Letizia Looks Like She's Wearing a Gown Until You Notice This 1 Detail

Queen Letizia received Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and his wife in a very casual outfit and then made jaws drop later that day at a gala dinner in the royal palace. The 45-year-old stepped out in a black ensemble that, from a distance, looked like a gown. But this outfit was actually two pieces.

Letizia wore a sexy, black bustier-style top and a gorgeous black and white patterned mermaid skirt, both by Spanish designer Lorenzo Caprile. The best detail is that Letizia chose to wear mother-in-law Queen Sofia's Mellerio Floral tiara, which perfectly matched the embroidery on the skirt. The Spanish royal finished off her look with diamond and pearl drop earrings, and she wore two stacked diamond bracelets. Ahead, shop similar skirts, and let the world know your style icon is Queen Letizia.