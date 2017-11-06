 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Selena Gomez's Shoe Switch Proves That Changing Your Mind — and Your Clothes — Is NBD

Selena Gomez was spotted wearing The Weeknd's Puma windbreaker after announcing her split from the singer. Just one day later, she was rocking Justin Bieber's hockey jersey. What gives? While her clothes might be giving off all different messages and playing mind tricks on her fans, Selena's quick change can be as personal and private as she wants it to be.

We got the same message, however on a more trivial level, from her midday shoe switch while out in LA. The star started the day in black Fenty by Rihanna creeper sneakers, ripped, tapered sweats, a shearling jacket, and her signature Jennifer Zeuner nameplate ring ($220), and later changed into her eveningwear. All she did was swap her pants for flared jeans and her flats for white Stuart Weitzman Clinger booties. The added heel made all the difference in her appearance — it could've been a different day if we didn't know any better.

Read on to see Selena's NBD wardrobe shift, then shop her footwear picks so you, too, can have some options. Whichever pair you slip into first is your own prerogative.

Related
Selena Gomez's Outfits Have Been Fancy, but You Can Actually Afford These Items
Jennifer Zeuner nameplate ring
$220
from jenniferzeuner.com
Buy Now
mytheresa Sneakers
Fenty by Rihanna Cleated Creeper suede sneakers
$169
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more mytheresa Sneakers
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna
Ankle Strap Leather Creeper Sneakers
$195
from STYLEBOP.com
Buy Now See more FENTY PUMA by Rihanna Sneakers
Dr. Martens Dante Brando Shoes
$105
from drmartens.com
Buy Now
Calvin Klein
Vespera Leather Creeper
$129
from Calvin Klein
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Sneakers
Sperry
Crest Vibe Creeper Leather Women's Lace up casual Shoes
$84.95
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Sperry Sneakers
Stuart Weitzman
Women's Clinger Stretch Bootie
$575
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Boots
Dries Van Noten
Leather Cap Toe Block Heel Booties
$750
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Dries Van Noten Boots
Steve Madden
Women's Wagner Stiletto-Heel Booties
$129
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Steve Madden Boots
Selena Started the Day in Her Fenty Sneakers
Selena Gomez's Shoe Switch Proves That Changing Your Mind — and Your Clothes — Is NBD
She Made a Switch Into Her Stuart Weitzman Clinger Boots at Night
Selena Gomez's Shoe Switch Proves That Changing Your Mind — and Your Clothes — Is NBD
Fenty by Rihanna Cleated Creeper Sneakers
Fenty Puma by Rihanna Ankle Strap Sneakers
Dr. Martens Dante Brando Shoes
Calvin Klein Vespera Leather Creeper
Sperry Crest Vibe Creeper Leather Shoes
Stuart Weitzman Women's Clinger Stretch Bootie
Dries Van Noten Leather Cap Toe Block Heel Booties
Steve Madden Women's Wagner Stiletto-Heel Booties
Start Slideshow
FENTYFenty X PumaCelebrity Street StyleJennifer ZeunerSelena GomezBootiesGet The LookFallCelebrity StyleSneakers
Shop Story
Read Story
Jennifer Zeuner nameplate ring
from jenniferzeuner.com
$220
mytheresa
Fenty by Rihanna Cleated Creeper suede sneakers
from mytheresa
$169
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna
Ankle Strap Leather Creeper Sneakers
from STYLEBOP.com
$195
Dr. Martens Dante Brando Shoes
from drmartens.com
$105
Calvin Klein
Vespera Leather Creeper
from Calvin Klein
$129
Sperry
Crest Vibe Creeper Leather Women's Lace up casual Shoes
from Zappos
$84.95
Stuart Weitzman
Women's Clinger Stretch Bootie
from Nordstrom
$575
Dries Van Noten
Leather Cap Toe Block Heel Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$750
Steve Madden
Women's Wagner Stiletto-Heel Booties
from Macy's
$129
Shop More
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna Sneakers SHOP MORE
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna
Cleated Brown Suede Creeper Sneakers
from Intermix
$160
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna
Creeper Cracked Patent Leather Sneaker, Black
from Neiman Marcus
$150
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna
lace-up sneakers
from Farfetch
$150
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna
Cleated Suede Creeper Sneaker
from Neiman Marcus
$160
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna
Cleated Creeper sneakers
from Farfetch
$160
Sperry Sneakers SHOP MORE
Sperry
Crest Velcro Creeper Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$60
Sperry
Crest Velcro Creeper Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$60
Sperry
Sky Sail Metallic Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$65
Sperry
Quest Reel Mesh Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$60
Sperry
Quest Skip Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$60
Dries Van Noten Boots SHOP MORE
Dries Van Noten
Leather Cap Toe Block Heel Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$750
Dries Van Noten
Zippered Leather Boots
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$660
Dries Van Noten
Block Heel Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$785
Dries Van Noten
Ikat-Print Glitter Block Heel Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$640
Dries Van Noten
Ikat Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$710
Stuart Weitzman Boots AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Celebrity Style
Selena Gomez's Shoe Switch Proves That Changing Your Mind — and Your Clothes — Is NBD
by Sarah Wasilak
Urban Outfitters
Selena Gomez Found a Pair of Black Boots She Can Wear to Hockey Games and Beyond
by Marina Liao
Jennifer Lopez
Don't Let Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Dresses Distract You — It's All About Her Stunning Shoes
by Celia Fernandez
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Just Wore the Only Leather Dress You Need This Holiday Season
by Macy Daniela Martin
Sperry Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
ashleeknichols
itsmemeach
chigisworld
whinetowine
Stuart Weitzman Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
marimode9
styledjen
whimsicalcharmblog
themrsgibby
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds