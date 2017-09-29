Selena Gomez Has a Closet Full of Fall Staples, but She Can't Stop Wearing This Summer Trend

Since touching down in New York, Selena Gomez has been spotted wearing the French brand Rouje multiple times. By looking at her recent ensembles, it seems like Selena can't let go of the classic warm-weather staple: the Summer dress.

Selena already wore a navy midi dress and a floral-printed style from the French-girl-approved brand. Now, the singer was seen wearing a burgundy iteration of her favorite dress. Her midi dress by Rouje featured three-quarter sleeves and a polka-dot print. She finished her look off with metallic heels and the white version of her Selena Grace Coach bag. Read on to have a look at Selena's full ensemble, and buy her exact dress if you choose.