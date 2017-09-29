 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Selena Gomez Has a Closet Full of Fall Staples, but She Can't Stop Wearing This Summer Trend

Since touching down in New York, Selena Gomez has been spotted wearing the French brand Rouje multiple times. By looking at her recent ensembles, it seems like Selena can't let go of the classic warm-weather staple: the Summer dress.

Selena already wore a navy midi dress and a floral-printed style from the French-girl-approved brand. Now, the singer was seen wearing a burgundy iteration of her favorite dress. Her midi dress by Rouje featured three-quarter sleeves and a polka-dot print. She finished her look off with metallic heels and the white version of her Selena Grace Coach bag. Read on to have a look at Selena's full ensemble, and buy her exact dress if you choose.

Related
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Transitional Top We All Forgot About

Rouje Gabin Dress With Dots Print
$190
Buy Now
Selena Gomez Wearing a Red Dress by Rouje
Selena's Exact Dress
Marc Jacobs Floral-Print Dress
Forever 21 Plus-Size Floral Mini Dress
Topshop Dusty Emma Dress
Missguided Print Dress
Diane von Furstenberg Knit Dress
Unique Vintage Plus-Size Polka Dot Dress
Soprano Cold Shoulder Dress
Free People Printed Retro Midi Dress
Start Slideshow
RoujeCelebrity Street StyleSelena GomezGet The LookFallCelebrity StyleDressesFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Missguided Dresses SHOP MORE
Missguided
Broderie Lace Ruffle Mini Dress
from Asos
$56
Missguided
Women's Print Plunge T-Shirt Dress
from Nordstrom
$52
Missguided
Women's Studded Body-Con Bandage Dress
from Nordstrom
$82
Missguided
Women's Lace Midi Dress
from Nordstrom
$113
Missguided
Women's Floral Off The Shoulder Minidress
from Nordstrom
$72
Marc Jacobs Dresses SHOP MORE
Marc Jacobs
Pussy-bow Glittered Polka-dot Cady Mini Dress - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$795$238
Marc Jacobs
Women's Ruffle Reverse Fil Coupe Dress
from Nordstrom
$495
Marc Jacobs
Pleated Printed Cotton-poplin Midi Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$395$198
Marc Jacobs
Women's Floral-Print Silk Jacquard Wrap Dress
from Barneys New York
$695
Marc Jacobs
Point D'esprit-trimmed Printed Cotton And Silk-blend Gauze Mini Dress - Green
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$750$225
Unique Vintage Plus Dresses SHOP MORE
Unique Vintage
Short Sleeve Presley Wiggle Dress Women's Dress
from Zappos
$48$34.99
Unique Vintage
Cherry Print Cap Sleeve Dixon Day Dress Women's Dress
from Zappos
$82$57.99
Unique Vintage
3/4 Sleeve Delores Swing Dress Women's Dress
from Zappos
$88$70.99
Unique Vintage
Alexis Shirtdress Women's Dress
from Zappos
$98$69.99
Unique Vintage
3/4 Sleeve Eva Marie Swing Dress Women's Dress
from Zappos
$128$89.99
Topshop Day Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Nostalgia
13 Products That Will Give All '90s Girls Major Nostalgia
by Macy Cate Williams
Halloween
45 Horror Movie Halloween Costumes That Will Freak Your Friends Out
by Ryan Roschke
Halloween
17 Gloriously Creepy Halloween Costumes Inspired by Stephen King Characters
by Quinn Keaney
We Spy Style
We Spy: Don't Be a Fashion Victim! Avoid These BAD Fall Trends
by Allison McNamara
Diane von Furstenberg Day Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Summer Street Style Is Worth the Wait Every Year
by Alessandra Foresto
Fall Fashion
How to Find the Best Dress For Your Body Type
by Macy Daniela Martin
Queen Maxima
You'll Want to Zoom In on Queen Maxima's Leopard-Print Dress — the Details Are Worth It!
by Alessandra Foresto
Halloween
16 Whimsical Halloween Costume Ideas Courtesy of Roald Dahl
by Quinn Keaney
Missguided Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
nickyschmaderer_fit
thebeckseffect
theyusufs
rachelmulherin
Marc Jacobs Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
marinathemoss
glamouraspirit
realitystarstyle
aprilgolightly
Topshop Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
alifedotowsky
fashionsoffancy
simplystylin24
thegreyedit
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds