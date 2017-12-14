 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Thanks to Selena Gomez, You Can Wear Your Sweatpants as Much as Your Heart Desires
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Thanks to Selena Gomez, You Can Wear Your Sweatpants as Much as Your Heart Desires

Sometimes we just want to wear our sweatpants out in public, and Selena Gomez gets that. The songstress always finds a way to make her comfy sweats look street style appropriate, and it all comes down to how she styles them. Selena has been spotted wearing white sweat separates with a shearling Coach jacket, and she's also styled a bright blue jogger set by Cotton Citizen with a pair of cool high-top kicks. Keep reading to have a look at all the times Selena has worn the beloved closet staple and buy similar styles for yourself ahead.

Related
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Transitional Top We All Forgot About
Wearing a Pair of White Joggers
Wearing White Cotton Citizen Joggers
Wearing White Cotton Citizen Sweat Separates
Wearing Tapered Sweats by N:Philanthropy
Cotton Citizen Monaco Thermal Jogger
Cotton Citizen Monaco Thermal Jogger
Viden Grey Cason Sweatpant
MM6 Maison Margiela Black Heavy Sweatpant
Everlane The Classic French Terry Sweatpant
Calvin Klein Performance Split-Hem Sweatpants
Everlane The Cashmere Sweatpant
Nike Jogger Sweatpants
The Laundry Room Drawstring Jogger Pants
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
AthleisureFashion InstagramsCelebrity Street StyleWinter FashionStyle TipsStyle How ToSelena GomezGet The LookSweatpantsWinter
Shop Story
Read Story
Cotton Citizen
Monaco Thermal Jogger
from Blue & Cream
$165$116
Cotton Citizen
Monaco Thermal Jogger
from Blue & Cream
$165
Totokaelo
VIDEN Grey Cason Sweatpant
from Totokaelo
$210
MM6 MAISON MARGIELA
Black Heavy Sweatpant
from Totokaelo
$395
Everlane
The Classic French Terry Sweatpant
from Everlane
$55
Calvin Klein
Plus Size Split-Hem Sweatpants
from Macy's
$59$36.99
Everlane
The Cashmere Sweatpant
from Everlane
$140
Nike
Plus Size Jogger Sweatpants
from Macy's
$60
The Laundry Room
Drawstring Jogger Pants
from Nordstrom Rack
$88$34.97
Shop More
Nike Activewear Pants AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
18 Gifts For the Girl Who Lives in Nike — All Under $50
by Rebecca Brown
Selena Gomez
Thanks to Selena Gomez, You Can Wear Your Sweatpants as Much as Your Heart Desires
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Shopping Guide
Modern and Modest: Hijabi Athleisure and Activewear
by Dominique Astorino
Holiday Fitness
The Ultimate Gift Guide For Fitness and Health
by Susi May
Calvin Klein Activewear Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thesaramagnolia
emilysarmo
raspberryglow
dcgirlinpearls
Everlane Activewear Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
looksydaisy
sierracamelia
itsybitsyindulgences
streetstylephilosophy
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds