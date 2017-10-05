40 Stylish Small Tattoos You'll Want to Flaunt Every Day

Choosing a great outfit takes time and careful consideration — a tattoo, well, the fact it's permanent means it takes even more thinking. Even a woman with a great sense of style sometimes needs a little inspiration to figure out what she wants and where.

So if fear of buyer's remorse has kept you from getting your first ink, why not start with something small? These 40 tiny tattoos are stylish enough to show off but are also discreet so you can tuck them away. Just scroll to see them all!