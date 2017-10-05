 Skip Nav
19 Things to Wear For Your Happiest Year Ever
40 Stylish Small Tattoos You'll Want to Flaunt Every Day

Choosing a great outfit takes time and careful consideration — a tattoo, well, the fact it's permanent means it takes even more thinking. Even a woman with a great sense of style sometimes needs a little inspiration to figure out what she wants and where.

So if fear of buyer's remorse has kept you from getting your first ink, why not start with something small? These 40 tiny tattoos are stylish enough to show off but are also discreet so you can tuck them away. Just scroll to see them all!

Pin Pricks
Baby Bow
Pretty Purse
Punctuated
Accessorize Your Heart
Exact Location
Bad Moon Rising
In Flight
Tatted Together
Sun and Moon
Stay Anchored
Go With the Flow
Straight Arrow
Ride the Wave
Electric
Keep It Simple
Sneaky Smile
Barely There
On the Spine
Caffeinated
Blooming Beauty
All Lined Up
Subtly Henna-Inspired
Bouquet
Written in the Stars
Lotus Flower
One With Nature
Walk Away
Out of This World
Well Spoken
Stay Hungry
