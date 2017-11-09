Why Vera Wang Refuses to Design an “OMG, Can I Pull This Off?” Look For Kohl’s

As Vera Wang launches her 10th anniversary Simply Vera Vera Wang collection for Kohl's, she's more conscious of her brand message than ever. I talked to the iconic designer about her new offerings, which include pieces that are edgier and trendier than ever (hello, perfect combat boots!). The capsule is offered in extended sizes at an affordable price point, like always, and Vera reassured me that all pieces "work into a women's wardrobe anyway she wants to use them." Ahead, check out the full range, available to shop in stores and online now, but first discover Vera's favorite piece and read up on how she differentiates between her RTW, bridal, red carpet, and Kohl's Simply Vera lines, too.