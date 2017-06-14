Wedding Guest Dresses That Fit and Flatter Your Body Type

Less is more when it comes to dressing a petite frame. You'll want to avoid heavy fabrics or designs that drown your silhouette. Instead, opt for minidresses that show off your legs and taper at your waist. For those who love a good maxi gown, make sure to bring it to a tailor so it can get properly hemmed. You don't want to be tripping over it on the dance floor.

Self-Portrait's floral minidress ($290) is perfect for the gal who loves black but wants to feel feminine. Good news is you won't have to tailor the length of this baby.