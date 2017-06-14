 Skip Nav
Wedding Guest Dresses That Fit and Flatter Your Body Type

Finding "the one" can be a challenge — and by "the one" we mean the perfect dress to wear as a guest at a wedding. An easy way to start the search is to shop by your body type. Determine what you want to show off — Your back? Your arms? — then look for dresses to achieve that. Of course, there's the occasion and weather to consider, but when you find a gown that really fits your silhouette, you'll make it work. We've broken down some style tips to help you on your journey, and perhaps you'll find your dream dress in the options ahead.

Image Source: Getty
Petite Frame
Petite Frame

Less is more when it comes to dressing a petite frame. You'll want to avoid heavy fabrics or designs that drown your silhouette. Instead, opt for minidresses that show off your legs and taper at your waist. For those who love a good maxi gown, make sure to bring it to a tailor so it can get properly hemmed. You don't want to be tripping over it on the dance floor.

Self-Portrait's floral minidress ($290) is perfect for the gal who loves black but wants to feel feminine. Good news is you won't have to tailor the length of this baby.

Self-Portrait
Floral Jacquard Mini Dress
$290$232
from Italist
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Dresses
Black Halo Brooklyn Mini Dress
Black Halo Brooklyn Mini Dress

For petite ladies looking for a dress with ruffle sleeves, we suggest this option from Black Halo ($345).

Black Halo
Brooklyn Mini Dress
$345
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Black Halo Cocktail Dresses
Fame and Partners Grayson Dress
Fame and Partners Grayson Dress

One of our petite editors swears by this Fame and Partners Grayson Dress ($249), and we can see why. You can customize clothes from this brand by color, length, and style, which means you'll definitely find the perfect dress for your size.

Fame & Partners
Grayson Dress Dress
$249
from Fame and Partners
Buy Now See more Fame & Partners Evening Dresses
Tall and Lean
Tall and Lean

Consider your taller-than-average height a gift. You can rock maxi dresses with or without heels (lucky!), and your long frame will handle draping well. Create the illusion of curves, if you don't have any, with ruffles and sashes, and embrace the sheer dress.

ASOS's embroidered mesh and lace midi dress ($106) shows off those long legs.

Asos
Embroidered Mesh and Lace Midi Dress
$106$78
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
Dress the Population Michelle Sequin Gown
Dress the Population Michelle Sequin Gown

For fancy receptions, this metallic Dress the Population ($318) gown will look absolutely divine at night.

Dress the Population
Women's Michelle Sequin Gown
$318
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Dress the Population Evening Dresses
Rosetta Getty One-Shoulder Gingham Cotton Wrap Gown
Rosetta Getty One-Shoulder Gingham Cotton Wrap Gown

Cinch your waist with the built-in sash on this Rosetta Getty gingham dress ($1,250).

Rosetta Getty
One-shoulder Gingham Cotton Wrap Gown - Royal blue
$1,250
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Rosetta Getty Evening Dresses
Azalea Lemonade Maxi Ruffle Dress
Azalea Lemonade Maxi Ruffle Dress

Tiered dresses look amazing when you have the height to pull them off, and we personally love this Azalea lemonade maxi option ($98).

Azalea
Lemonade Maxi Ruffle Dress
$98
from Azalea
Buy Now See more Azalea Day Dresses
Small Bust
Small Bust

Don't fret over your small chest! It's actually a blessing because you can wear any type of dress (like plunging necklines) without worrying about spilling over. You can also try a bustier-style bodice to prop up your girls, or look for ruffles and other embellishments around the chest area to distract everyone from focusing on your boobs — they'll be too busy complementing the details.

This Reformation Odessa dress ($248) has strategically placed ruffles across the chest area.

Reformation
Odessa Dress
$248
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation Dresses
Zimmermann Jasper Tie Dress
Zimmermann Jasper Tie Dress

Draw people's attention away from your chest by showing a bit of skin somewhere else, like your waist. We love this Zimmermann dress with a tiny cutout ($530).

Zimmermann
Jasper Tie Dress
$530
from Forward By Elyse Walker
Buy Now See more Zimmermann Cocktail Dresses
Self-Portrait Tiered Paneled Guipure Lace Dress
Self-Portrait Tiered Paneled Guipure Lace Dress

Feel like Cinderella in Self-Portrait's bustier-style gown ($475).

Self-Portrait
Tiered Paneled Guipure Lace Dress - Sky blue
$475$332
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Dresses
Large Bust
Large Bust

The best way to draw attention away from your chest is by drawing it to your face or other parts of your body. To do this, find dresses that highlight the areas you love, whether that be your arms or back. And when in doubt, go with an LBD. Despite what you may think, dressing a big bust isn't hard when you have all the right style tips.

Maggy London's black dress ($148) features a sheer mesh material, which is sexy but still modest.

Maggy London
Illusion Top Crepe Dress Women's Dress
$148
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Maggy London Cocktail Dresses
Misa Los Angeles Valeria Ruffled Halter Dress
Misa Los Angeles Valeria Ruffled Halter Dress

Misa's halter dress ($370) draws the attention to your shoulders and arms.

Bloomingdale's Dresses
MISA Los Angeles Valeria Ruffled Halter Dress
$370
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Dresses
Marchesa Embroidered Gown With Lace Slip
Marchesa Embroidered Gown With Lace Slip

Marchesa's embroidered gown ($1,195) features a sheer neckline and embellished florals to conceal your chest.

Marchesa
Embroidered Gown with Lace Slip
$1,195
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Marchesa Evening Dresses
Tummy Concealing
Tummy Concealing

If you're worried about your midsection, you'll want to invest in a wrap dress. The gathered fabric will hide bulges, and your dress's built-in sash will create definition in the waist. Avoid satin slip dresses or anything that hugs your abdomen too tightly.

The intricate folds in this Acler Pari striped dress ($320) are a creative solution to tummy control.

Anthropologie Dresses
Acler Pari Striped Dress
$320
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Dresses
Mumu Audrey Maxi Dress
Mumu Audrey Maxi Dress

You'll feel like a garden fairy in this floral maxi dress ($198).

MUMU
Audrey Maxi Dress ~ Bouquet Toss
$198
from Show Me Your Mumu
Buy Now See more MUMU Dresses
Ulla Johnson Women's Minetta Silk Dress
Ulla Johnson Women's Minetta Silk Dress

Consider this Ulla Johnson dress ($600) your go-to for all occasions, not just weddings.

Ulla Johnson
Women's Minetta Silk Dress
$600$239
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Ulla Johnson Day Dresses
Broad Shoulders
Broad Shoulders

Not feeling your shoulders? It's cool, we have those days too. The number one rule is to avoid strapless styles. You'll want to break up your frame by either wearing a one-shoulder dress or a strappy gown that draws the eyes to the center. By covering up your shoulders as much as possible, it'll make them appear narrower. Luckily, we found tons of cute Summer dresses to help you achieve this goal.

We have our eyes on this J.Crew one-shoulder ruffle dress ($158) in seersucker.

J.Crew
One-shoulder ruffle dress in seersucker
$158$128
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Evening Dresses
The Jetset Diaries Getaway Maxi Dress
The Jetset Diaries Getaway Maxi Dress

Ruffle sleeves hide your shoulders while the plunging neckline creates a flattering V shape in this Jetset Diaries maxi dress ($288).

The Jetset Diaries
Getaway Maxi Dress
$288$202
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more The Jetset Diaries Evening Dresses
ABS by Allen Schwartz Jersey Triangle-Sleeve Gown
ABS by Allen Schwartz Jersey Triangle-Sleeve Gown

Give everyone the cold shoulder in this ABS by Allen Schwartz sleeve gown ($390).

ABS by Allen Schwartz
Jersey Triangle-Sleeve Gown
$390$104.05
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more ABS by Allen Schwartz Evening Dresses
Tibi Orla Cold-Shoulder Printed Silk-Crepe Midi Dress
Tibi Orla Cold-Shoulder Printed Silk-Crepe Midi Dress

You'll definitely be best dressed in this Tibi silk-crepe number ($895) with an asymmetric sleeve cutout.

Tibi
Orla Cold-shoulder Printed Silk-crepe Midi Dress - Ivory
$895$537
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Tibi Dresses
Style TipsStyle How ToBridalDressesWeddingShopping
