Wedding Guest Dresses That Fit and Flatter Your Body Type

Finding "the one" can be a challenge — and by "the one" we mean the perfect dress to wear as a guest at a wedding. An easy way to start the search is to shop by your body type. Determine what you want to show off — Your back? Your arms? — then look for dresses to achieve that. Of course, there's the occasion and weather to consider, but when you find a gown that really fits your silhouette, you'll make it work. We've broken down some style tips to help you on your journey, and perhaps you'll find your dream dress in the options ahead. Petite Tall and lean Small bust Large bust Tummy concealing Broad shoulders Image Source: Getty Petite Frame Less is more when it comes to dressing a petite frame. You'll want to avoid heavy fabrics or designs that drown your silhouette. Instead, opt for minidresses that show off your legs and taper at your waist. For those who love a good maxi gown, make sure to bring it to a tailor so it can get properly hemmed. You don't want to be tripping over it on the dance floor. Self-Portrait's floral minidress ($290) is perfect for the gal who loves black but wants to feel feminine. Good news is you won't have to tailor the length of this baby. Self-Portrait Floral Jacquard Mini Dress $290$232 from Italist Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Dresses Black Halo Brooklyn Mini Dress For petite ladies looking for a dress with ruffle sleeves, we suggest this option from Black Halo ($345). Black Halo Brooklyn Mini Dress $345 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Black Halo Cocktail Dresses Fame and Partners Grayson Dress One of our petite editors swears by this Fame and Partners Grayson Dress ($249), and we can see why. You can customize clothes from this brand by color, length, and style, which means you'll definitely find the perfect dress for your size. Fame & Partners Grayson Dress Dress $249 from Fame and Partners Buy Now See more Fame & Partners Evening Dresses Tall and Lean Consider your taller-than-average height a gift. You can rock maxi dresses with or without heels (lucky!), and your long frame will handle draping well. Create the illusion of curves, if you don't have any, with ruffles and sashes, and embrace the sheer dress. ASOS's embroidered mesh and lace midi dress ($106) shows off those long legs. Asos Embroidered Mesh and Lace Midi Dress $106$78 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses Dress the Population Michelle Sequin Gown For fancy receptions, this metallic Dress the Population ($318) gown will look absolutely divine at night. Dress the Population Women's Michelle Sequin Gown $318 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Dress the Population Evening Dresses Rosetta Getty One-Shoulder Gingham Cotton Wrap Gown Cinch your waist with the built-in sash on this Rosetta Getty gingham dress ($1,250). Rosetta Getty One-shoulder Gingham Cotton Wrap Gown - Royal blue $1,250 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Rosetta Getty Evening Dresses Azalea Lemonade Maxi Ruffle Dress Tiered dresses look amazing when you have the height to pull them off, and we personally love this Azalea lemonade maxi option ($98). Azalea Lemonade Maxi Ruffle Dress $98 from Azalea Buy Now See more Azalea Day Dresses Small Bust Don't fret over your small chest! It's actually a blessing because you can wear any type of dress (like plunging necklines) without worrying about spilling over. You can also try a bustier-style bodice to prop up your girls, or look for ruffles and other embellishments around the chest area to distract everyone from focusing on your boobs — they'll be too busy complementing the details. This Reformation Odessa dress ($248) has strategically placed ruffles across the chest area. Reformation Odessa Dress $248 from Reformation Buy Now See more Reformation Dresses Zimmermann Jasper Tie Dress Draw people's attention away from your chest by showing a bit of skin somewhere else, like your waist. We love this Zimmermann dress with a tiny cutout ($530). Zimmermann Jasper Tie Dress $530 from Forward By Elyse Walker Buy Now See more Zimmermann Cocktail Dresses Self-Portrait Tiered Paneled Guipure Lace Dress Feel like Cinderella in Self-Portrait's bustier-style gown ($475). Self-Portrait Tiered Paneled Guipure Lace Dress - Sky blue $475$332 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Dresses Large Bust The best way to draw attention away from your chest is by drawing it to your face or other parts of your body. To do this, find dresses that highlight the areas you love, whether that be your arms or back. And when in doubt, go with an LBD. Despite what you may think, dressing a big bust isn't hard when you have all the right style tips. Maggy London's black dress ($148) features a sheer mesh material, which is sexy but still modest. Maggy London Illusion Top Crepe Dress Women's Dress $148 from Zappos Buy Now See more Maggy London Cocktail Dresses Misa Los Angeles Valeria Ruffled Halter Dress Misa's halter dress ($370) draws the attention to your shoulders and arms. Bloomingdale's Dresses MISA Los Angeles Valeria Ruffled Halter Dress $370 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Dresses Marchesa Embroidered Gown With Lace Slip Marchesa's embroidered gown ($1,195) features a sheer neckline and embellished florals to conceal your chest. Marchesa Embroidered Gown with Lace Slip $1,195 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Marchesa Evening Dresses Tummy Concealing If you're worried about your midsection, you'll want to invest in a wrap dress. The gathered fabric will hide bulges, and your dress's built-in sash will create definition in the waist. Avoid satin slip dresses or anything that hugs your abdomen too tightly. The intricate folds in this Acler Pari striped dress ($320) are a creative solution to tummy control. Anthropologie Dresses Acler Pari Striped Dress $320 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Dresses Mumu Audrey Maxi Dress You'll feel like a garden fairy in this floral maxi dress ($198). MUMU Audrey Maxi Dress ~ Bouquet Toss $198 from Show Me Your Mumu Buy Now See more MUMU Dresses Ulla Johnson Women's Minetta Silk Dress Consider this Ulla Johnson dress ($600) your go-to for all occasions, not just weddings. Ulla Johnson Women's Minetta Silk Dress $600$239 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Ulla Johnson Day Dresses Broad Shoulders Not feeling your shoulders? It's cool, we have those days too. The number one rule is to avoid strapless styles. You'll want to break up your frame by either wearing a one-shoulder dress or a strappy gown that draws the eyes to the center. By covering up your shoulders as much as possible, it'll make them appear narrower. Luckily, we found tons of cute Summer dresses to help you achieve this goal. We have our eyes on this J.Crew one-shoulder ruffle dress ($158) in seersucker. J.Crew One-shoulder ruffle dress in seersucker $158$128 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Evening Dresses The Jetset Diaries Getaway Maxi Dress Ruffle sleeves hide your shoulders while the plunging neckline creates a flattering V shape in this Jetset Diaries maxi dress ($288). The Jetset Diaries Getaway Maxi Dress $288$202 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more The Jetset Diaries Evening Dresses ABS by Allen Schwartz Jersey Triangle-Sleeve Gown Give everyone the cold shoulder in this ABS by Allen Schwartz sleeve gown ($390). ABS by Allen Schwartz Jersey Triangle-Sleeve Gown $390$104.05 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more ABS by Allen Schwartz Evening Dresses Tibi Orla Cold-Shoulder Printed Silk-Crepe Midi Dress You'll definitely be best dressed in this Tibi silk-crepe number ($895) with an asymmetric sleeve cutout. Tibi Orla Cold-shoulder Printed Silk-crepe Midi Dress - Ivory $895$537 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Tibi Dresses