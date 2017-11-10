6 Types of Boots That Are So Popular, Every Blogger Has Them For Fall

Looking for confirmation on what kind of boot you should buy this season? Simply check your Instagram feed. Your favorite fashion influencers are styling their new shoes for Fall, which means a quick five-minute scroll will bring up plenty of red boots and kitten heel options, too.

Like you, street style stars have their finger on the pulse of what's trending and will confirm your suspicion that, yes, thigh-high boots are indeed still "in." If you're looking to narrow down your shopping list to a few must-have boot styles, let the ladies here point you in the right direction. Then, use their outfits as inspiration for how to dress up your new purchase.