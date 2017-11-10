 Skip Nav
6 Types of Boots That Are So Popular, Every Blogger Has Them For Fall

Looking for confirmation on what kind of boot you should buy this season? Simply check your Instagram feed. Your favorite fashion influencers are styling their new shoes for Fall, which means a quick five-minute scroll will bring up plenty of red boots and kitten heel options, too.

Like you, street style stars have their finger on the pulse of what's trending and will confirm your suspicion that, yes, thigh-high boots are indeed still "in." If you're looking to narrow down your shopping list to a few must-have boot styles, let the ladies here point you in the right direction. Then, use their outfits as inspiration for how to dress up your new purchase.

The Row
Women's Fara Leather Combat Boots
$1,390
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more The Row Boots
boohoo
Hannah Stretch Block Heel Sock Boot
$72 $38
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Women's Fashion
Balenciaga
Knife over-the-knee spandex boots
$1,310
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Balenciaga Boots
Zara striped shoe
$56
from zara.com
Buy Now
Sam Edelman
Taye Leopard-print Calf Hair Ankle Boots - Leopard print
$160
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Boots
Nasty Gal
nastygal Star Trekkin' Metallic Boot
$80 $32
from Nasty Gal
Buy Now See more Nasty Gal Boots
Urban Outfitters Boots
brand Jeffrey Campbell Jeffrey Campbell Cienega Over-The-Knee Boot
$190
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Boots
Free People
Marilyn Kitten Heel Boot
$128
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Free People Boots
Vetements
Stretch-jersey Ankle Boots - White
$1,400
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Vetements Boots
Topshop Boots
Monica pointed kitten heel boots
$130
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Boots
Splendid
Rosalie Leopard Booties
$178
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Splendid Boots
Rag & Bone
Women's Ellis Leather Ankle Boots
$595
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Boots
Sam Edelman
Kinzey Metallic Jacquard Kitten Heel Booties
$140
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Boots
H&M
Knee-high Leather Boots
$299
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Boots
Stuart Weitzman
Clinger Stretch Booties
$575
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Boots
Steve Madden
Women's Wagner Stiletto-Heel Booties
$129
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Steve Madden Boots
The Row Combat Boots
boohoo Sock Boot
Balenciaga Boots
Zara Sock Boot
Sam Edelman Leopard Boot
Nasty Gal Metallic Boot
Jeffrey Campbell Over-the-Knee Boot
Free People Heel Boot
Vetements Ankle Boots
Topshop Boots
Splendid Leopard Booties
Rag & Bone Ankle Boots
Sam Edelman Jacquard Booties
