What Boots Should I Buy For Fall?
6 Types of Boots That Are So Popular, Every Blogger Has Them For Fall
Looking for confirmation on what kind of boot you should buy this season? Simply check your Instagram feed. Your favorite fashion influencers are styling their new shoes for Fall, which means a quick five-minute scroll will bring up plenty of red boots and kitten heel options, too.
Like you, street style stars have their finger on the pulse of what's trending and will confirm your suspicion that, yes, thigh-high boots are indeed still "in." If you're looking to narrow down your shopping list to a few must-have boot styles, let the ladies here point you in the right direction. Then, use their outfits as inspiration for how to dress up your new purchase.
Women's Fara Leather Combat Boots
$1,390
from Barneys New York
Hannah Stretch Block Heel Sock Boot
$72 $38
from boohoo
Knife over-the-knee spandex boots
$1,310
from Selfridges
Taye Leopard-print Calf Hair Ankle Boots - Leopard print
$160
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
nastygal Star Trekkin' Metallic Boot
$80 $32
from Nasty Gal
brand Jeffrey Campbell Jeffrey Campbell Cienega Over-The-Knee Boot
$190
from Urban Outfitters
Stretch-jersey Ankle Boots - White
$1,400
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Women's Ellis Leather Ankle Boots
$595
from Barneys New York
Kinzey Metallic Jacquard Kitten Heel Booties
$140
from Bloomingdale's
Clinger Stretch Booties
$575
from shopbop.com
Women's Wagner Stiletto-Heel Booties
$129
from Macy's
