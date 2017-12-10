This 1 Streetwear Brand Is Creating So Much Hype, It's Hard to Keep Up

Recently, it seems like we can't look anywhere without seeing Virgil Abloh's brand Off-White. Before he launched his streetwear brand Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh in 2013, the designer served as Kanye West's Creative Director and right-hand man. Since then, Virgil has managed to completely reinvent how most of us view streetwear and has made it red carpet appropriate.

Virgil's designs include everything from a pair of chic biker shorts inspired by Princess Diana to hoodies and sneakers that feature his famous arrow and striped designs. Beyoncé, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna are just some of the celebrities who have been supporting Virgil since the beginning. Keep reading to see why we're calling Off-White the streetwear brand to watch in 2018, and shop some of our favorite picks ahead.