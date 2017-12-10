 Skip Nav
This 1 Streetwear Brand Is Creating So Much Hype, It's Hard to Keep Up
This 1 Streetwear Brand Is Creating So Much Hype, It's Hard to Keep Up

Recently, it seems like we can't look anywhere without seeing Virgil Abloh's brand Off-White. Before he launched his streetwear brand Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh in 2013, the designer served as Kanye West's Creative Director and right-hand man. Since then, Virgil has managed to completely reinvent how most of us view streetwear and has made it red carpet appropriate.

Virgil's designs include everything from a pair of chic biker shorts inspired by Princess Diana to hoodies and sneakers that feature his famous arrow and striped designs. Beyoncé, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna are just some of the celebrities who have been supporting Virgil since the beginning. Keep reading to see why we're calling Off-White the streetwear brand to watch in 2018, and shop some of our favorite picks ahead.

Off-White
For Walking Printed Leather Over-the-knee Boots
$2,105
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Off-White Boots
Off-White
Black / White Diag Flap Bag
$1,035
from Totokaelo
Buy Now See more Off-White Bags
Off-White
Black / White Diagonal Corduroy Varsity
$1,333
from Totokaelo
Buy Now See more Off-White Women's Fashion
Off-White
Camouflage-print Cotton-canvas Jacket - Army green
$1,965 $1,179
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Off-White Jackets
Off-White
Black Off T-Shirt
$305 $220
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Off-White Tees
Off-White
Black Multi Othelo Flower Fleece Dress
$596
from Totokaelo
Buy Now See more Off-White Dresses
Off-White
White / Black Diagonal Socks
$95
from Totokaelo
Buy Now See more Off-White Socks
Off-White
Velvet Bomber Jacket
$1,394 $776.99
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more Off-White Jackets
Off-White
Medium Printed Textured-leather Tote - Black
$875
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Off-White Duffels & Totes
Off-White
logo T-shirt
$262
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Off-White Tees
Off-White
classic industrial belt
$194
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Off-White Belts
Off-White
Brown Cropped Shearling Jacket
$2,630 $1,499
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Off-White Fur Coats
Off-White
Black Diagonal Cherry M65 Jacket
$2,105 $1,389
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Off-White Casual Jackets
