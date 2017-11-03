 Skip Nav
Our Editors' November Must Haves Are the Holiday Gifts You'll Want to Give Yourself

Thanks to the fresh Fall air and the promise of Thanksgiving dinner ahead, we'll gladly welcome November — and its cold-weather dress code. Our editors have stalked showrooms and lookbooks since last season waiting for the change of season to ramp up Winter — and holiday — shopping. Happily it's finally here, and we know exactly what we want this month. Without hesitation, our editors zeroed in on sneakers, day dresses, party tops (yes, they're still a thing), and combat boots to make the official switch from "is it Fall yet?" to "full-on pumpkin-everything season." And while we're sure you could peruse this list to find a few gift picks for friends, we highly recommend shopping for yourself while you're at it. Read on for everything our editors are shopping this month.

J.Crew
Hoot Cold-shoulder Ruffled Cotton-poplin Top - White
$70
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more J.Crew Longsleeve Tops
Edie Parker Case
$45
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
WKNDLA Coba Mobile Earrings
$240
from wknd.la
Buy Now
Storets Britney Lace Dress With Knitted Vest
$74
from storets.com
Buy Now
Marissa Webb
Maxwell Leather Pant
$700
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Marissa Webb Pants
Stevie Howell Silk Pajama Set
$530
from steviehowell.com
Buy Now
shopbop.com Tops
Sandy Liang Champ Top
$334
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Tops
CALPAK Marble 2-Piece Set
$265
from calpaktravel.com
Buy Now
Sea
Cable-knit Sweater - Ivory
$390
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Sea Sweaters
adidas
Nmd_r2 Leather-trimmed Primeknit Sneakers - Army green
$170
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
The Arrivals Moya III Shearling Jacket
$1,095
from thearrivals.com
Buy Now
Catbird Ballerina 14-Karat Gold Earrings
$170
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
AllSaints
Marissa Maize Dress
$395
from AllSaints
Buy Now See more AllSaints Dresses
Laureate Desert Boots
$1,210
from us.louisvuitton.com
Buy Now
Storets Lyn Twist Sleeves Pullover
$62
from storets.com
Buy Now
Tommy Hilfiger
Velcro Sneaker
$119.50
from Tommy Hilfiger
Buy Now See more Tommy Hilfiger Sneakers
BaubleBar
Corazon Everyday Fine Earrings
$62
from BaubleBar
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Earrings
shopbop.com Clutches
ROCIO Twiggy Bag
$1,150
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Clutches
Converse One Star x Golf le Fleur Sneakers
$100
from converse.com
Buy Now
Parisa Wang Addicted Backpack
$345
from parisawang.com
Buy Now
comfortable kimono from Sunday Forever
$200
from sundayforever.com
Buy Now
