Winter Shopping Guide November 2017
Our Editors' November Must Haves Are the Holiday Gifts You'll Want to Give Yourself
Thanks to the fresh Fall air and the promise of Thanksgiving dinner ahead, we'll gladly welcome November — and its cold-weather dress code. Our editors have stalked showrooms and lookbooks since last season waiting for the change of season to ramp up Winter — and holiday — shopping. Happily it's finally here, and we know exactly what we want this month. Without hesitation, our editors zeroed in on sneakers, day dresses, party tops (yes, they're still a thing), and combat boots to make the official switch from "is it Fall yet?" to "full-on pumpkin-everything season." And while we're sure you could peruse this list to find a few gift picks for friends, we highly recommend shopping for yourself while you're at it. Read on for everything our editors are shopping this month.