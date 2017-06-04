In 7 Years, This Woman Completely Transformed Her Body With CrossFit

For anyone who's made the important decision to change their body and get healthier and more fit, it can be so frustrating when the results don't happen right away, or don't happen the way you thought they would. Emily Bridger posted these seven-year before-and-after photos to show you that changing your body takes time. She says, "This is for anyone who thinks they can't change their life . . . it didn't happen over night. There was no magic pill. It took consistency and hard work."

As a CrossFit athlete, Emily owes it all to "Lots of constantly varied, functional movement done at high intensity. Gradually building muscle over time." Now at age 29, she's much healthier than she was at age 22. It's OK if your journey to a more awesome you takes a long time. Enjoy each step of the process and each crushed goal, and remember that your hard work day after day really will pay off. Don't give up!