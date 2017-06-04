 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
In 7 Years, This Woman Completely Transformed Her Body With CrossFit
Class Fitsugar
Feel Like a Champ When You Complete This 200-Rep Workout
Healthy Eating Tips
Set Yourself Up For Weight-Loss Success: 20+ Ways to Meal Prep
Beginner Fitness Tips
What Is HIIT?

7-Year CrossFit Before and After | Instagram

In 7 Years, This Woman Completely Transformed Her Body With CrossFit

And here's transformation #2 for the day... May 2009 vs May 2017. Tomorrow marks 7 years of doing @crossfit! This is for anyone who thinks they can't change their life... it didn't happen over night. There was no magic pill. It took consistency and hard work. Lots of constantly varied, functional movement done at high intensity. Gradually building muscle over time. I eat far more now than I did in the picture on the left. I drink a lot less alcohol. A lot less! I'm proud to be much healthier and fit at 29 than I was at 22. Tag a friend who needs to hear this 🙌

A post shared by Emily Bridgers (@emilybridgers) on

For anyone who's made the important decision to change their body and get healthier and more fit, it can be so frustrating when the results don't happen right away, or don't happen the way you thought they would. Emily Bridger posted these seven-year before-and-after photos to show you that changing your body takes time. She says, "This is for anyone who thinks they can't change their life . . . it didn't happen over night. There was no magic pill. It took consistency and hard work."

Related
My 6-Month CrossFit Transformation Isn't What I Thought It'd Be

As a CrossFit athlete, Emily owes it all to "Lots of constantly varied, functional movement done at high intensity. Gradually building muscle over time." Now at age 29, she's much healthier than she was at age 22. It's OK if your journey to a more awesome you takes a long time. Enjoy each step of the process and each crushed goal, and remember that your hard work day after day really will pay off. Don't give up!

Join the conversation
Before And After Weight LossCrossFitWorkouts
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Running
by Dominique Astorino
Work Out With Makeup on Without Getting Acne
Makeup
by Dominique Astorino
Ko Hyojoo Longboard Dancing Videos
Fitness Instagram
Prepare to Be Mesmerized by This South Korean Longboard Dancer
by Brinton Parker
Elderly Couple's Viral Instagram Account
Instagram
by Victoria Messina
Plank Exercises For Weight Loss
Cardio Exercises
These Are the 5 Best Plank Variations If You're Trying to Lose Weight
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds