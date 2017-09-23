 Skip Nav
AcroYoga Video Backflip Against a Tree

This AcroYoga Trick Is Pretty Impressive, but the Real Show Is Behind Them

Watch the dude in the background...

These two ladies practicing some AcroYoga thought it would be fun to set up a camera to videotape their upside-down tricks. From a backbend to a headstand, we're pretty wowed by their strength and balance, but wait — what's that guy doing in the background?! Against a tree?! Um whaaaat? He's like, "Yeah, you girls are pretty cool with your AcroYoga, but can you do THIS?!" Uh, no. No, we cannot.

If you're itching to try some yoga with a friend and you're just starting out, check out these basic partner yoga poses for some inspiration. Need more of a challenge? Give these amazing partner poses a try.

