AcroYoga Video Backflip Against a Tree
This AcroYoga Trick Is Pretty Impressive, but the Real Show Is Behind Them
These two ladies practicing some AcroYoga thought it would be fun to set up a camera to videotape their upside-down tricks. From a backbend to a headstand, we're pretty wowed by their strength and balance, but wait — what's that guy doing in the background?! Against a tree?! Um whaaaat? He's like, "Yeah, you girls are pretty cool with your AcroYoga, but can you do THIS?!" Uh, no. No, we cannot.
