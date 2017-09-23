This AcroYoga Trick Is Pretty Impressive, but the Real Show Is Behind Them

These two ladies practicing some AcroYoga thought it would be fun to set up a camera to videotape their upside-down tricks. From a backbend to a headstand, we're pretty wowed by their strength and balance, but wait — what's that guy doing in the background?! Against a tree?! Um whaaaat? He's like, "Yeah, you girls are pretty cool with your AcroYoga, but can you do THIS?!" Uh, no. No, we cannot.



If you're itching to try some yoga with a friend and you're just starting out, check out these basic partner yoga poses for some inspiration. Need more of a challenge? Give these amazing partner poses a try.