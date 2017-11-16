Your 2 Favorite Brands Just Teamed Up For the Perfect Holiday Gift Pack

Searching for the perfect gift for fitness-lovers can be difficult. There are so many options and sizes, and who knows if they need wireless headphones or just a new sports bra? Well, to alleviate all holiday shopping struggles and make dreams come true, Allbirds and Outdoor Voices have joined forces and created a limited-edition collaborative kit.

The head-to-toe outfit kits are available for both men and women and will immediately check off everything on your shopping list. Available in two-toned navy and gray, the kit includes an Outdoor Voices top and bottom, ordered to match with the beloved Allbirds Wool Runners in one of two new exclusive colors, Black Iris or SF Grey, and an exclusive Jogwalking tote to celebrate the collaboration. All items are also available separately.

Whether you're taking a cycling class or just doing some weekend errands, this kit has all your bases covered. It was inspired by "Jogwalking," the chill, zero-pressure form of exercise we relate to on so many levels. The men's kit ($195) and women's kit ($220) are now available online, as well as at the Outdoor Voices Nolita location in New York City. Holiday shopping has officially been completed!