Workout Headphones That Will Actually Stay in Your Ears — Finally!

If you've ever put on your earbuds and headed outside for a jog, only to spend every few yards or so readjusting them so they stay put in your ear canals, you know how incredibly frustrating — and distracting — this can be. Why can't they just stay put while you go about your routine run? Not all headphones are cut from the same wires, so we looked to Amazon to see what users had to say about their favorites. Whether you prefer in-ear over over-the-ear, we found seven trusty options with glowing reviews. The proof is in the sweat.

SENSO Bluetooth Headphones
$30
Buy Now
Urbanears Stadion Active Wireless
$99
Buy Now
Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
$150
Buy Now
Plantronics BackBeat FIT
$127
Buy Now
Phaiser BHS-530 Bluetooth Headphones
$30
Buy Now
Mpow Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear
$36
Buy Now
SoundPEATS Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$18
Buy Now
