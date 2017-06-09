 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
DIY Allergy Shot to Fight Pollen Naturally
Heathy Eating Tips
Are You Eating Too Much Protein?
Health News
"Social Jet Lag" Happens Every Week — and It Could Cost You Your Health
Makeup
A Message to Makeup-Shamers at the Gym: Can You Freakin' NOT

Allergy-Fighting Juice Shot

DIY Allergy Shot to Fight Pollen Naturally

Combat your seasonal allergies with a shot, and we're not talking about the kind with a needle. We're talking about a juice shot filled with spices and honey to help alleviate allergy symptoms. Check out the video and the recipe ahead, then brew up a batch. Hopefully it will keep the sneezes at bay!

<nobrand>DIY</nobrand> Allergy-Relief Shot

DIY Allergy-Relief Shot

<nobrand>DIY</nobrand> Allergy-Relief Shot

Ingredients

  1. 1 lemon
  2. 1 cinnamon stick
  3. 2-inch piece of ginger, peeled and sliced
  4. 1-inch piece of turmeric, peeled and sliced
  5. 5 cups filtered water
  6. 1 1/2 tablespoons organic raw honey
  7. 2 teaspoons organic apple cider vinegar

Directions

  1. Slice your lemon into quarters. Cut pieces of turmeric and ginger, then peel and slice.
  2. Place the lemon, cinnamon stick, ginger, and turmeric into a pot filled with 5 cups filtered water.
  3. Bring the water to a boil, and allow the water to boil for about 45 to 50 minutes. The mixture should be reduced to about 1 to 1 1/4 cups.
  4. Strain the liquid into a glass measuring cup. Whisk in the honey.
  5. Refrigerate for 30 to 45 minutes. Once the liquid is chilled, whisk in the apple cider vinegar and serve.

Information

Yield
8 Servings
Join the conversation
GlowTurmericHealthy LivingAllergiesGingerJuice
Join The Conversation
Sleep
Napercise Is Our New Dream Workout
by Leo Margul
Ariana Grande Manchester attack
Ariana Grande
How Girls and Women Are Banding Together After the Manchester Attack
by Natalie Rivera
Modeling Class For Girls With Down Syndrome
We Rise
This Modeling Class Is Teaching Self-Love to Girls With Down Syndrome
by Natalie Rivera
Japanese-Style Pancakes
Food Video
Japanese Hotcakes Instantly Make Mornings Happier
by Brandi Milloy
Pink Lady Hollywood Pink House Pink Dog
Pink
Go Inside The Pinktastic World of Kitten Kay Sera
by Lauren Levinger
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds