DIY Allergy Shot to Fight Pollen Naturally

Combat your seasonal allergies with a shot, and we're not talking about the kind with a needle. We're talking about a juice shot filled with spices and honey to help alleviate allergy symptoms. Check out the video and the recipe ahead, then brew up a batch. Hopefully it will keep the sneezes at bay!

DIY Allergy-Relief Shot Recipe by Mona Zavosh Ingredients 1 lemon 1 cinnamon stick 2-inch piece of ginger, peeled and sliced 1-inch piece of turmeric, peeled and sliced 5 cups filtered water 1 1/2 tablespoons organic raw honey 2 teaspoons organic apple cider vinegar Directions Slice your lemon into quarters. Cut pieces of turmeric and ginger, then peel and slice. Place the lemon, cinnamon stick, ginger, and turmeric into a pot filled with 5 cups filtered water. Bring the water to a boil, and allow the water to boil for about 45 to 50 minutes. The mixture should be reduced to about 1 to 1 1/4 cups. Strain the liquid into a glass measuring cup. Whisk in the honey. Refrigerate for 30 to 45 minutes. Once the liquid is chilled, whisk in the apple cider vinegar and serve. Information Yield 8 Servings