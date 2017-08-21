 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
What Happened When I Went Gluten-Free For 10 Years
Interval Training
The Secret to Losing Belly Fat
Shopping Guide
The 22 Best Running Shoes For All of Your Training Needs

Beans and Weight Loss

3 Ways the "Magical Fruit" Can Help You Lose Weight

Beans may be known mostly for their unpleasant odiferous side effect when eaten, but beans are actually nutritious little gems. If you follow these tips, you can eat beans without the bloat, which means you can reap these weight-loss benefits. Here are three reasons to plate-up with beans.

Hello, Fiber!

While the fiber content of beans helps keep things moving, it also gives you that "I'm full" feeling. Satiating your hunger is the key to preventing overeating and consuming too many calories for the day. But you don't just need to eat a plate of plain beans; in fact, you can add beans to smoothies — you won't be able to taste them at all. Or throw them in your scrambled eggs, add them to soups, pasta dishes, or as a topping on homemade pizza.

Related
High-Protein Smoothie Disguised as Milkshake — and It's Dairy-Free!

Protein Punch

Beans aren't just for vegetarians. Omnivores can soak up bean protein as well. High-protein beans help keep energy and blood-sugar levels stable, which helps prevent cravings for sugary pick-me-ups that tend to be high in calories and void of nutrition. Since a couple hours between meals tends to be common crash times, including beans for breakfast and lunch will keep you peppy until your next meal. Whip up a sweet potato, chickpea, and quinoa veggie burger, a plate of polenta with beans, or a satisfying bowl of slow cooker chickpea coconut curry.

Related
Addictively Crunchy High-Protein Snack to Satisfy Your Chocolate Cravings
ADVERTISEMENT

Smart Snacking

When trying to beat the scale, you need to make sure that you're eating quality foods low in calories and high in nutrition. Beans make perfect snacks too, so look beyond the typical carrot sticks and hummus pick-me-up and try pairing your fruit with this chocolate hummus. You can snack on honey-roasted cinnamon chickpeas, veggies with creamy white-bean dip, or these delicious edamame pear crostinis. You can also enjoy a low-cal dessert with fortified with beans, like these peanut butter oatmeal raisin cookies or black bean brownies.

Related
77 Snacks to Satisfy Hunger, All Under 150 Calories
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Join the conversation
Healthy Eating TipsHealthy LivingBeansWeight LossProteinFiberHealthy Snacks
Join The Conversation
karenfarber2710 karenfarber2710 2 years

Nom Nom Nom. This blog always makes me hungry

www.littleblackshell.com
Healthy Eating Tips
Experts Share the Perfect Snack For Maximum Weight Loss
by Jenny Sugar
Healthy Grocery Store Snacks
Healthy Snacks
Healthy Snacks You Simply Must Pick Up at Your Nearest Grocery Store
by Gina Florio
How to Meal Prep
Healthy Eating Tips
Set Yourself Up For Weight-Loss Success: 20+ Ways to Meal Prep
by Jenny Sugar
Healthy Afternoon Snacks
Healthy Recipes
These Tasty, Healthy Snacks Will Get You Through the Afternoon Slump
by Gina Florio
Healthy Recipes With Potatoes
Healthy Eating Tips
Potatoes Are Not the Enemy; Here Are 9 Healthy Ways to Eat Them
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds