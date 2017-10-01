Start Your Running Career This Fall With Our Beginner Runner Playlist

There's a crisp chill just starting to touch the air, with leaves browning ever so slightly — and you know what that means! It's the best time to move your running adventures outside. If you're new to running, get excited. Fall is a magical time to get started, with perfect weather and calm scenery ready to welcome you into a new activity.



It's not about speed — take your time! — but it's important to get out there and keep trying your best. This beat-based playlist will help you take things nice and slow, around 110 BPMs, while you start to feel out your pace. There are a few songs in here that are around 145 BPMs, so you can play with speed if your heart desires (i.e., speed up to match the beat, and if it feels like a little too much, you can slow right back down!). See what feels good! We'll be cheering for ya.

Download the free Spotify app to listen. If this mix isn't your speed or your style, check out all of our workout playlists to find something that suits your taste.