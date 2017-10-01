 Skip Nav
Trader Joe's
Here's Exactly What Trader Joe's Cauliflower Pizza Crust Tastes Like
10-minute Workouts
Warning: This Workout Will Wake Up Muscles You Didn't Know Existed
beginner workouts
Get Stronger With This 2-Weeks-to-50-Burpees Challenge

Beginner Running Playlist

Start Your Running Career This Fall With Our Beginner Runner Playlist

There's a crisp chill just starting to touch the air, with leaves browning ever so slightly — and you know what that means! It's the best time to move your running adventures outside. If you're new to running, get excited. Fall is a magical time to get started, with perfect weather and calm scenery ready to welcome you into a new activity.

Related
This Trick Helped Me Finally Get Healthy and Lose Weight in My 50s

It's not about speed — take your time! — but it's important to get out there and keep trying your best. This beat-based playlist will help you take things nice and slow, around 110 BPMs, while you start to feel out your pace. There are a few songs in here that are around 145 BPMs, so you can play with speed if your heart desires (i.e., speed up to match the beat, and if it feels like a little too much, you can slow right back down!). See what feels good! We'll be cheering for ya.

Download the free Spotify app to listen. If this mix isn't your speed or your style, check out all of our workout playlists to find something that suits your taste.

Join the conversation
Beginner Running TipsWorkoutsWorkout MusicPlaylistRunning
Join The Conversation
Running
How to Tone Your Butt and Thighs Even More on Your Runs
by Jenny Sugar
How Can I Lose Weight?
Strength Training
by Michael De Medeiros
HIIT Track Workout
Running
HIIT the Track With This Total-Body, No-Equipment Workout
by Michael De Medeiros
How to Breathe When Running
Beginner Fitness Tips
If You Want to Run Longer, This Is a Must
by Heather Dale
Simple Ways to Burn More Calories
Beginner Fitness Tips
Make These 3 Changes, Burn More Calories
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds