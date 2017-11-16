 Skip Nav
25 Camping Gifts For Your Outdoorsy Friends and Family

You know that one friend who's always begging you to go camping? Well, I can't force you to pick up a sleeping bag and go with them, but I can suggest a variety of gifts that will make them happy. These are all solid options for the person who loves sleeping under the stars — just take stock of what they already have before you go hog-wild!

The North Face
Base Camp 132L Duffel
$127.96
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now See more The North Face Travel Duffels & Totes
Patagonia
Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
$199
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now See more Patagonia Jackets
Coleman
Sundome® 3-Person Camping Tent
$59.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Coleman Home & Living
Coleman
6-Person WeatherTec Tent in Tan
$197
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Coleman Home & Living
Backcountry.com Women's Fashion
Therm-a
$100 $54.60
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now See more Backcountry.com Women's Fashion
Backcountry.com Women's Fashion
Brooks
$259.95
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now See more Backcountry.com Women's Fashion
Baffin
Cush Booty Slippers
$36
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Baffin Plus Intimates
L.L. Bean
Cotton Ragg Camp Socks,Two-Pack
$19.95
from L.L.Bean
Buy Now See more L.L. Bean Socks
Columbia
PNW Reversatility Vest - Womens'
$98.99
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now See more Columbia Tops
Backcountry.com Women's Fashion
Braven BRV Power Bank
$129.99 $77.99
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now See more Backcountry.com Women's Fashion
Backcountry.com Women's Fashion
MSR Folding Utensils
$3.36
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now See more Backcountry.com Women's Fashion
Backcountry.com Women's Fashion
Petzl TacTikka Plus RGB Headlamp
$54.95
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now See more Backcountry.com Women's Fashion
Backcountry.com Women's Fashion
Snow Peak Tableware Set L Duo
$99.95
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now See more Backcountry.com Women's Fashion
Columbia
PNW Teton Trail II Skinny Cargo Pant - Womens'
$48.77
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now See more Columbia Skinny Pants
Backcountry.com Puffers
Rumpl The Down Puffy 2
$299
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now See more Backcountry.com Puffers
Stanley
Adventure SS Flask
$15.47
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now See more Stanley Women's Fashion
Klean Kanteen
32oz. Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle
$27.71
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now See more Klean Kanteen Women's Fashion
The North Face
Cyclone 2 Hooded Jacket
$64.95
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now See more The North Face Jackets
Backcountry.com Women's Fashion
Snow Peak Kettle Cooker No.1
$19.95
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now See more Backcountry.com Women's Fashion
Suunto
Traverse GPS Watch
$419
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now See more Suunto Watches
Backcountry.com Women's Fashion
Adventure Medical Adventure First Aid Series Medical Kit
$7.45
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now See more Backcountry.com Women's Fashion
Backcountry.com Boxers
Grand Trunk Mosquito Net
$69.99
from Backcountry.com
Buy Now See more Backcountry.com Boxers
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
SolarPuff Collapsible Light
$30
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Zappos Backpacks
CamelBak - Arete 22 70 oz Backpack Bags
$80
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Zappos Backpacks
Danner
Fall Festival Duck Boot by at Free People
$138
from Free People
Buy Now See more Danner Boots
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Fitness GiftsHealthy LivingCampingGift GuideHikingHoliday
