15 Lululemon Gifts For Everyone on Your Christmas List

There is literally only one reason not to buy gifts at Lululemon for every single person on your holiday shopping list this year, and it's the temptation you're sure to face of wanting to buy everything for yourself. Strengthen your resolve (or #treatyoself) and check out these gifts for guys and girls who like to sweat and lounge in style.

TechLoom Ascend Shoe
$200
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
ABC Pant
$128
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Quilt Back Shacket
$198
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Fleece & Thank You Pullover
$118
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Festival Bag
$68
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Nonstop Bomber Reversible
$128
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Swiftly Starter Pack
$178
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Wunder Under Hi-Rise Tight
$98
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
The Yoga Bag
$58
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
The Flow & Go Scarf
$98
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
On-the-Fly Comfort Pack
$148
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Reversible 5mm Mat
$68
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Free to Be Serene Bra
$52
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Run All Day Backpack
$118
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Enlite Bra
$98
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Gifts For MenGifts For WomenHoliday FitnessLululemonFitness GiftsGift GuideHoliday
