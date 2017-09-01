3 Things You Need to Grasp in Order to Lose Weight For Good

 Skip Nav
A Trainer Gets Brutally Honest About Why You Aren't Seeing Results
You've been trying to lose weight for months or maybe even years. You finally drop enough to fit into those jeans you wore in college, but sooner or later, you can't even slip them over your thighs again. Why does losing weight have to be so hard? Here are some difficult things you'll need to swallow in order to lose the weight and keep it off for good.

Diets Aren't the Answer

While many people lose weight ditching carbs or going on a liquid diet, these methods can't last forever. These diets are often not nutritionally sound or so restrictive you end up binging on all the foods you crave. Plus, when you hit your goal weight and go back to your old eating habits, the weight is bound to come back.
Slimming down and being able to maintain this smaller version of yourself is all about making a lifestyle change. That means figuring out a healthy diet that can be maintained for the rest of your life. What's been proven to work is a diet full of fruits and veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins. Of course you're allowed to cheat every once in a while — and it can actually help diminish cravings — but indulgences should be in moderation. It'll take some getting used to, but soon you'll adapt to your new healthy way of eating and wonder how you ever used to down cheeseburgers, soda, and cookies every day.

Counting Calories Is a Must

Losing weight is about basic math: calories in cannot exceed the amount of calories the body uses up. And to lose weight, you'll need to create a calorie deficit. Counting calories may seem strict, but if you don't keep track of how much you eat, you may never reach your goal weight. Start by talking with your doctor about how much weight you want to lose, and he or she can help you figure out an appropriate daily calorie amount.
Many find success writing down their daily diet in a food journal, or with a weight-loss app, which logs the calorie amounts for food eaten. If you like to cook, plug your recipe into this Calorie Count tool and you can keep track of how many calories your favorite mac n' cheese contains.

You'll need ways to keep track of portion sizes too, and here are some great products you can use at home and on the go. You'll also want to arm yourself with calorie-saving tricks for eating out, when you hit happy hour, and during the weekend, as well as learn some creative food-swapping tricks to save calories.
Walking Isn't Enough

A healthy diet is key to losing weight, but if you have more than a few pounds to lose, that alone isn't the most effective way to get you to your goal weight. You'll have to incorporate exercise as well, and I don't mean just a walk around the block. Most recommendations say that to lose weight, you must exercise for at least an hour a day, five times a week. We're talking the kind that gets your heart rate up such as running, biking, or a cardio class at the gym. An hour may seem like a lot, but once you carve out that time in your schedule, it'll be something you look forward to every day. If boredom is your complaint, here are some ways to switch up your cardio routine and keep you excited about working out.
Aside from burning calories, exercising will give you muscles, which boosts your metabolism and helps you burn more calories. It'll give your body some definition as well, making weight loss even more noticeable. Exercising can also be a way to feel good about indulging — if you go on a two-hour hike, you'll know you can enjoy dessert after dinner without a side of guilt. Exercising regularly is just as important as eating right, and once you adapt both to your life, losing weight and keeping it off will be a breeze.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / THEM TOO
mslesliemarie mslesliemarie 3 years
This was such a big help. I'm guilty of the occasional carb free diets and then the craving binge afterwards! Thanks!
Pax15247408 Pax15247408 3 years
Just read an article from http://tltopmarkets.com/?product=customized-fat-loss saying that we should take body types in consideration if we want to lose weight. everyone has different body types which react to foods and nutrient differently.
dss2488 dss2488 3 years
There are so many factual errors in the article above it's scary. First, whole grains have never been proven to be part of a healthy diet. Do your research. Second, losing weight is not simply about doing the math. The body is an extremely complex system. There is a reason that obesity has skyrocketed in the last 20 years and it's not as simply as calories in exceed calories out. Third, you do not need to exercise at least 60 minutes per day. Look at pictures of people from 40+ years ago. Were they all exercising 60 minutes a day? But yet everyone back then was thin. It's all the processed crap that we keep putting into our bodies. Do some research on the Paleo diet (which is not just eating meat) and you will learn more about the science behind why 50% of the nation is overweight or obese.
kimberlyA05 kimberlyA05 4 years
Running does work I've lost 60 lbs from running and eating right. And my husband also lost 30 lbs from running and eating right as well.
GUbar GUbar 4 years
After plateauing for over a year a couple of years ago, I started counting calories. I'd already had 30 minutes of exercise a day in my routine, and started eating better, but after losing 30 pounds I needed to try something new and counting calories did the trick for me. I wanted to lose another 10 pounds which I did fairly easily counting calories and continued on to lose another 15 pounds. It worked for me. It takes work and it is hard, but "lifestyle change" is the key phrase. Thanks for posting the article.
Monica14413887 Monica14413887 4 years
Running doesn't work. You burn more weight by doing high intensity exercise. Running brings down your T3 and metabolism, storing more fat.
Karen14335387 Karen14335387 4 years
they sound like great ideas
bluedaisy16 bluedaisy16 4 years
This is the worst kind of narrow nutritional advice you can give.
bluedaisy16 bluedaisy16 4 years
Um...NO.
Xi3162217 Xi3162217 4 years
