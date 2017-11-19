Booty Exercise Gear
25 Holiday Gifts . . . For Your Butt
Whether your butt is your BFF and deserves some holiday gifts of their own or you know someone who has a deep love for booty workouts, this is the ultimate gift list. With gear for shaping, toning, and celebrating your derrière, there's a gift in here from $15 to $189, and we're guessing you'll want every single one of them.
Women's UA Fly-By Capris
$49.99
from Under Armour
Medium Control Capri Leggings
$78
from Bare Necessities
