 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
25 Holiday Gifts . . . For Your Butt

Whether your butt is your BFF and deserves some holiday gifts of their own or you know someone who has a deep love for booty workouts, this is the ultimate gift list. With gear for shaping, toning, and celebrating your derrière, there's a gift in here from $15 to $189, and we're guessing you'll want every single one of them.

Related
3 Booty-Blasting Moves From a Class Called "Best Butt Ever"
Belus Loop Bands, Set of 4
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Oh My Quad Tank
$20
from lookhuman.com
Buy Now
I Love My Big Booty Gym Tote
$28
from lookhuman.com
Buy Now
Kayla Itsines Ankle Weights
$11
from kaylaitsines.com
Buy Now
My Squats Are Fabulous T-Shirt
$20
from lookhuman.com
Buy Now
Gliding Discs
$16
from power-systems.com
Buy Now
Pastel Butt Mug
$15
from lookhuman.com
Buy Now
Chin Up Your Day Tank
$18
from chinupapparel.com
Buy Now
The Booty Belt System Deluxe
$80
from bootybelt.com
Buy Now
I Love Squats Sweatshirt
$30
from lookhuman.com
Buy Now
Vimmia X Impact Pant
$180
from vimmia.com
Buy Now
I Love Squats Water Bottle
$15
from cafepress.com
Buy Now
A Whole New Butt Tank
$20
from lookhuman.com
Buy Now
Leandro's Brazil Butt Lift Program
$40
from beachbody.com
Buy Now
I Hope Your Day Phone Case
$26
from lookhuman.com
Buy Now
Under Armour
Women's UA Fly-By Capris
$49.99
from Under Armour
Buy Now See more Under Armour Cropped Pants
Squats Are a Pain Tank
$20
from lookhuman.com
Buy Now
Sweetflexx Resistance Band Leggings
$98
from sweetflexx.com
Buy Now
Bubble Butt Gym Tote
$28
from lookhuman.com
Buy Now
My Butt Is Bigger Tank
$20
from lookhuman.com
Buy Now
Spanx
Medium Control Capri Leggings
$78
from Bare Necessities
Buy Now See more Spanx Activewear Pants
The DB (Dream Butt) Method Machine
$189
from thedbmethod.com
Buy Now
Belus Loop Bands, Set of 4
Oh My Quad Tank
I Love My Big Booty Gym Tote
Kayla Itsines Ankle Weights
My Squats Are Fabulous T-Shirt
Gliding Discs
Pastel Butt Mug
Chin Up Your Day Tank
The Booty Belt System Deluxe
I Love Squats Sweatshirt
Vimmia X Impact Pant
I Love Squats Water Bottle
A Whole New Butt Tank
Leandro's Brazil Butt Lift Program
I Hope Your Day Phone Case
Under Armour Women's UA Fly-By Capri
Squats Are a Pain Tank
Sweetflexx Resistance Band Leggings
Bubble Butt Gym Tote
My Butt Is Bigger Tank
Spanx Medium Control Capri Leggings
The DB (Dream Butt) Method Machine
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For WomenShopping GuideFitness GiftsWorkoutsShopping ListGift Guide
Shop Story
Read Story
Belus Loop Bands, Set of 4
from amazon.com
$25
Oh My Quad Tank
from lookhuman.com
$20
I Love My Big Booty Gym Tote
from lookhuman.com
$28
Kayla Itsines Ankle Weights
from kaylaitsines.com
$11
My Squats Are Fabulous T-Shirt
from lookhuman.com
$20
Gliding Discs
from power-systems.com
$16
Pastel Butt Mug
from lookhuman.com
$15
Chin Up Your Day Tank
from chinupapparel.com
$18
The Booty Belt System Deluxe
from bootybelt.com
$80
I Love Squats Sweatshirt
from lookhuman.com
$30
Vimmia X Impact Pant
from vimmia.com
$180
I Love Squats Water Bottle
from cafepress.com
$15
A Whole New Butt Tank
from lookhuman.com
$20
Leandro's Brazil Butt Lift Program
from beachbody.com
$40
I Hope Your Day Phone Case
from lookhuman.com
$26
Under Armour
Women's UA Fly-By Capris
from Under Armour
$49.99
Squats Are a Pain Tank
from lookhuman.com
$20
Sweetflexx Resistance Band Leggings
from sweetflexx.com
$98
Bubble Butt Gym Tote
from lookhuman.com
$28
My Butt Is Bigger Tank
from lookhuman.com
$20
Spanx
Medium Control Capri Leggings
from Bare Necessities
$78
The DB (Dream Butt) Method Machine
from thedbmethod.com
$189
Shop More
Under Armour Cropped Pants SHOP MORE
Under Armour
Women's Tech(TM) Twist Capris
from Nordstrom
$44.99
Under Armour
Sport Cropped Pants
from Macy's
$44.99
Under Armour
Featherweight Cropped Fleece Pants
from Macy's
$54.99$41.24
Under Armour
Favorite Fleece Capri Pants
from Macy's
$49.99$36.99
Under Armour
Cropped Pants
from Macy's
$44.99
Under Armour Cropped Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jolynneshane
samanthabowers_
samanthabowers_
samanthabowers_
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds