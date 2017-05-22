 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Lose Weight Faster With One of These 12 Breakfast Smoothies
Class Fitsugar
Skip the Crunches in This Quick Standing Abs Workout
Healthy Recipes
These 5-Ingredient Protein Balls Taste Like a Reese's
Beginner Fitness Tips
How Exercising in My Underwear Has Changed My Workouts
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 13  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Lose Weight Faster With One of These 12 Breakfast Smoothies

If you're looking to sip away the pounds, juice cleanses may not be the best idea. Smoothies, however, could be your best-kept weight-loss secret: the blended beverage offers you tons of nutrition as well as protein and fiber to help keep you full until your next meal. Whipping up a smoothie for breakfast will further help you rev up your metabolism first thing in the morning, so here are 12 smoothies to fill you up as the scale ticks down.

Related
22 Tasty Breakfast Recipes That Also Promote Weight Loss

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesSmoothiesWeight LossBreakfast
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
mmctiernan mmctiernan 2 years

If it does not have milk in it then it is NOT a milk shake. And isn't "vegan" "milkshake" a bit of an oxymoron?

TinayouthinkyouwantSilas1389558093 TinayouthinkyouwantSilas1389558093 3 years
I start it my diet a few month ago and I really don't know what to eat right but I'm try the smoothie
Judyglez Judyglez 3 years
I want to see the recipes imosible
Beginner Fitness Tips
The Workouts That Help You See Weight-Loss Results Faster
by Leta Shy
Body-Weight Workout
beginner workouts
If You Do 1 Workout, It Had Better Be This
by Susi May
Coffee Protein Smoothie
Healthy Recipes
300-Calorie Iced Coffee Protein Smoothie (Tastes Like Melted Coffee Ice Cream!)
by Jenny Sugar
Butt Exercises
The Moves You Should Be Doing For a Perkier Butt
by Leta Shy
Whole30 Smoothie Recipe
Healthy Recipes
This High-Protein Hunger-Controlling Smoothie Is Whole30-Approved
by Jenny Sugar
8 Week Plan to Go From Walking to Running
Beginner Fitness Tips
An 8-Week Plan to Make You a Runner
by Jenny Sugar
Easy Roasted Chicken Breast Recipe
Original Recipes
20 Minutes Is All You Need For the Best-Ever Baked Chicken Breasts
by Anna Monette Roberts
Pinterest Wedding Travel Trends 2017
Wedding
The Top Bachelor Party Destination on Pinterest This Year (Hint: There Are Beignets)
by Nicole Yi
Pinterest Cleaning Hacks
Productivity
22 Genius Hacks From Pinterest That Will Change How You Clean
by Nicole Yi
How Much Coffee a Day Is Too Much?
Healthy Living
Just How Much Coffee Is Too Much?
by Leta Shy
Fashion Trends on Pinterest 2017
Fashion News
Pinterest's Top 10 Style Trends For 2017 Will Make Getting Dressed Much Easier
by Marina Liao
10-Minute Leg Workout
Class Fitsugar
Get Ready For Your Tight and Toned Strong-Legs Workout
by Anna Renderer
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds