Lose Weight Faster With One of These 12 Breakfast Smoothies

If you're looking to sip away the pounds, juice cleanses may not be the best idea. Smoothies, however, could be your best-kept weight-loss secret: the blended beverage offers you tons of nutrition as well as protein and fiber to help keep you full until your next meal. Whipping up a smoothie for breakfast will further help you rev up your metabolism first thing in the morning, so here are 12 smoothies to fill you up as the scale ticks down.



22 Tasty Breakfast Recipes That Also Promote Weight Loss Related