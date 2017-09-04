Chocolate Vegan Smoothie
Dessert For Breakfast? 350-Calorie High-Protein Chocolate Milkshake Smoothie
Think chocolate is off-limits when you're trying to lose weight? Think again! This chocolaty smoothie is just 350 calories, and since it offers 22 grams of protein and almost 10 grams of filling fiber, it's the perfect breakfast to keep you feeling full and satisfied all morning. And don't count it out for dessert, either — the chocolate is sure to satisfy sweet cravings.
Vegan Chocolate Milkshake Smoothie
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR Fitness
Ingredients
- 1/2 package silken tofu
- 1/8 cup cocoa powder
- 1/2 frozen banana
- 1/4 cup fresh raspberries
- 2 cups spinach
- 1 tablespoon flaxmeal
- 1 cup vanilla soy milk
- 3 ice cubes
Directions
- Mix everything in a blender until smooth.
- Enjoy immediately.
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Drinks, Smoothies
- Yield
- 1 serving
- Cook Time
- 5 minutes
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 354 calories
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
This might be a dumb question, but it is possible to use extra-firm tofu for this recipe? I have some in my fridge and I really need to use it up!
This sounds delicious and so healthy, thank you so much!