Dessert For Breakfast? 350-Calorie High-Protein Chocolate Milkshake Smoothie

Think chocolate is off-limits when you're trying to lose weight? Think again! This chocolaty smoothie is just 350 calories, and since it offers 22 grams of protein and almost 10 grams of filling fiber, it's the perfect breakfast to keep you feeling full and satisfied all morning. And don't count it out for dessert, either — the chocolate is sure to satisfy sweet cravings.



Lose Weight Faster With One of These 12 Breakfast Smoothies Related