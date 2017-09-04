 Skip Nav
Fitness Inspiration
23 Breathtaking Shots of Ballerinas Against City Backdrops
Pumpkin
Noosa Sees Your Regular Yogurt and Raises You This Pumpkin Pie Heaven in a Cup
Healthy Eating Tips
A Step-by-Step Guide on the Best Ways to Cook Tofu

Chocolate Vegan Smoothie

Dessert For Breakfast? 350-Calorie High-Protein Chocolate Milkshake Smoothie

Think chocolate is off-limits when you're trying to lose weight? Think again! This chocolaty smoothie is just 350 calories, and since it offers 22 grams of protein and almost 10 grams of filling fiber, it's the perfect breakfast to keep you feeling full and satisfied all morning. And don't count it out for dessert, either — the chocolate is sure to satisfy sweet cravings.

Related
Lose Weight Faster With One of These 12 Breakfast Smoothies
Vegan Chocolate Milkshake Smoothie

Vegan Chocolate Milkshake Smoothie

Chocolate Vegan Smoothie

Ingredients

  1. 1/2 package silken tofu
  2. 1/8 cup cocoa powder
  3. 1/2 frozen banana
  4. 1/4 cup fresh raspberries
  5. 2 cups spinach
  6. 1 tablespoon flaxmeal
  7. 1 cup vanilla soy milk
  8. 3 ice cubes

Directions

  1. Mix everything in a blender until smooth.
  2. Enjoy immediately.

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Drinks, Smoothies
Yield
1 serving
Cook Time
5 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
354 calories
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesDairy-FreeSmoothiesHealthy LivingBeveragesVeganBreakfast
Join The Conversation
klh5535 klh5535 2 years

This might be a dumb question, but it is possible to use extra-firm tofu for this recipe? I have some in my fridge and I really need to use it up!

kellydonlin kellydonlin 3 years

This sounds delicious and so healthy, thank you so much!
Vegan
Why Eat a Protein Bar When You Could Eat a Munk Pack Protein Cookie?
by Dominique Astorino
How to Eat Breakfast to Lose Weight
Breakfast
3 Weight-Loss Rules For Breakfast
by Leta Shy
How to Cook Tofu
Healthy Eating Tips
A Step-by-Step Guide on the Best Ways to Cook Tofu
by Jenny Sugar
Low-Calorie Cocktail Recipe
Healthy Recipes
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
by Michele Foley
How to Make Scrambled Eggs With Worcestershire Sauce
Cooking Basics
The 1 Thing You Should Try Adding to Your Scrambled Eggs
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds