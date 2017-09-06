 Skip Nav
21 High-Protein Dinners That Won't Break the Bank

Certain lean proteins like chicken, beef, and pork (especially when buying organic or grass-fed) require more funds than others, but you'll be happy to know that each healthy dinner on this list costs about $5 per serving! It's proof that with the right combination of ingredients, high-protein meals don't have to come at an exorbitant cost. Click below to see dishes that use your favorite choice of protein, or click through them all to find inspiration for your next meal.

Eggs: Veggie Frittata
Eggs: Paleo Baked Egg in Avocado
Eggs: Quinoa and Spinach Scramble
Eggs: Roasted Veggies With Easy Fried Egg
Legumes: Simple Black Bean Soup
Legumes: Easy Pinto Burger
Legumes: Goop's Mustard Lentils
Legumes: Vegan Bean Salad
Legumes: Enchilada-Stuffed Peppers
Legumes: Tomato Lentil Soup
Nuts: Raw Gorilla Wraps
Nuts: Raw Walnut Tacos
Seafood: Panko-Crusted Tilapia
Seafood: Lemon-Dressed Tuna
Seafood: Loaded Avocado Tuna Salad
Seafood: Asian Salmon Slaw
Seafood: Roasted Shrimp Over Spaghetti Squash
Tofu: Cumin- and Honey-Baked Tofu
Tofu: Smoky Chili
Tofu: Watermelon-Bowl Salad
Tofu: Crispy Baked Tofu Fingers
