Here's What 100 Calories of All Your Favorite Nuts Looks Like

Nuts have always been my go-to snack. I keep bags of homemade trail mix everywhere — in my gym bag, my desk drawer at work, even in the car. Although a great source of protein, fiber, and healthy fats, they're also high in calories. If you're not careful, you can end up racking up hundreds of calories with only a few bites.

Nut Number of Nuts Calories
Almonds, raw 14 97
Almonds, dry-roasted, salted 14 98
Brazil nuts, dried 3 93
Cashews, raw 10 98
Cashews, oil-roasted, salted 9 96
Hazelnuts, dry-roasted 10 102
Macadamias, raw 5 102
Macadamias, dry-roasted, salted 5 102
Peanut, raw 17 99
Peanut, oil-roasted, salted 16 96
Pecan halves 10 98
Pine nuts, dried 77 100
Pistachios, dry-roasted, unsalted 29 99
Pistachios, oil-roasted, salted 29 99
Walnuts, dried 13 104
zsmyth zsmyth 5 years
7 walnut halves = approx 100 cals
et-moi et-moi 7 years
the brazil nut count literally made me gasp. . . I've recently taken a fondness to them but now realize I need to cut back a little ;) great post!
Spectra Spectra 7 years
Don't be bummed, bails---I eat probably 400-500 calories' worth of nuts per day and I'm pretty thin. There was a study done that showed that women who eat 500 extra calories from nuts don't gain weight. I think the combo of fat and fiber helps you to not absorb all the calories in them.
moopsie moopsie 7 years
13 walnuts = 100 cals? I thought about 4 made 100.
amber512 amber512 7 years
Nuts and nut butters are pretty much my favorite healthy fats!
