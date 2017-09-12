Calories in Nuts
Here's What 100 Calories of All Your Favorite Nuts Looks Like
Nuts have always been my go-to snack. I keep bags of homemade trail mix everywhere — in my gym bag, my desk drawer at work, even in the car. Although a great source of protein, fiber, and healthy fats, they're also high in calories. If you're not careful, you can end up racking up hundreds of calories with only a few bites.
|Nut
|Number of Nuts
|Calories
|Almonds, raw
|14
|97
|Almonds, dry-roasted, salted
|14
|98
|Brazil nuts, dried
|3
|93
|Cashews, raw
|10
|98
|Cashews, oil-roasted, salted
|9
|96
|Hazelnuts, dry-roasted
|10
|102
|Macadamias, raw
|5
|102
|Macadamias, dry-roasted, salted
|5
|102
|Peanut, raw
|17
|99
|Peanut, oil-roasted, salted
|16
|96
|Pecan halves
|10
|98
|Pine nuts, dried
|77
|100
|Pistachios, dry-roasted, unsalted
|29
|99
|Pistachios, oil-roasted, salted
|29
|99
|Walnuts, dried
|13
|104
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim