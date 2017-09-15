This Amazing Transformation Proves Lifting Weights WON'T Make You Bulk Up

A post shared by Rebecca Catherine Smith (@rebeccafitness_eats) on Sep 14, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

Rebecca Catherine Smith, a fitness influencer with almost 40k followers, has been on the fitness train for quite a while. She used to be all about cardio but has switched gears to weight training, and recently posted this before-and-after to ease women's fears about lifting and bulking up. She captions this amazing transformation, "LIFTING MAKES YOU MANLY?!" It infuriates her that so many girls think the second they pick up a dumbbell or protein shake that they'll "suddenly become the hulk🏋🏽."

She says, "changing my training from cardio to weights changed me completely inside & out and each to their own but I personally don't think I've made my body look at all manly in my past year." Um, we totally agree! Those booty gains are super sexy and completely feminine.

Rebecca shares three reasons she thinks girls should start lifting:

1. Building Strength and Muscles

Rebecca says, "lifting builds on a woman's natural curves and helps your body be the strongest it can. Ripped abs, sexy strong back, shoulder boulders & a curvy behind alll come from lifting 🍑." Rebecca is all about "#strongnotskinny."

2. Losing Extra Body Fat

Would you believe Rebecca says, "my body fat % saw a MASSIVE fall when I began lifting. . . Before I would spend hours on cardio machines thinking that will get rid of fat but never saw any results and just made me HATE going to the gym." If you feel like you're in the same situation, Rebecca encourages you to change up your routine.

3. Healthy Relationship With Food and Body Image

When you're doing cardio to burn calories, Rebecca explains that it's easy to look at the food you eat and just see it as calorie numbers, and you "end up feeling guilty for eating too much and feeling like you HAVE to restrict yourself to see results." She says that weight training helped her realize that food is fuel, "and I need LOTS of it to get the best out of my training." She told POPSUGAR that she eats three times the amount of calories that she used to!

So there you have it. Trading cardio for weights, and eating more totally worked for Rebecca, and helped her reach her goals. She says, "if this convinces one girl to try out weight training mission complete." She wants to see more girls in the weight room and to "get rid of the association that it's just for boys because it's not."