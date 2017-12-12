 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Protein-Packed Christmas Cookies to Make the Grinch's Heart Grow
Healthy Eating Tips
Why Your Freezer Is Your Best Weight-Loss Tool
Holiday Fitness
A 2018 Strength-Training Challenge Anyone Can Do For a Stronger, Leaner Body
Beginner Fitness Tips
5 Reasons Working Out at Night Will Change Your Life

Christmas-Cookie Protein Bars

Protein-Packed Christmas Cookies to Make the Grinch's Heart Grow

Why settle for standard Christmas cookies when you could eat a protein-packed treat? You can celebrate the season while supporting your goals — be they weight loss, muscle gains, or both — with these protein-rich treats inspired by your favorite Christmas cookies. Choose peppermint bark, gingerbread, or the classic sugar cookie — or make all three! Who says you can't have it all?

Related
High-Protein Hot Chocolate Is the Perfect Winter Workout Recovery Drink
Protein Peppermint Bark

Protein Peppermint Bark

Protein Peppermint Bark

Ingredients

  1. 10 ounces dark chocolate, melted
  2. 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
  3. 3/4 cup pumpkin seeds (without shells)
  4. 1/2 cup chia seeds
  5. 1 cup dairy-free vanilla yogurt, room temperature
  6. 2 tablespoons vegan vanilla protein powder
  7. 1 1/2 cups coconut butter, melted
  8. 3 tablespoons crushed peppermint candy

Directions

  1. Mix melted dark chocolate, peppermint extract, pumpkin seeds, and chia seeds.
  2. Pour mixture into a 9"x12" sheet pan lined with parchment paper and spread into a smooth, even layer with an offset spatula. Freeze for 10 minutes to set.
  3. Combine coconut yogurt and protein powder in a small bowl and whisk until smooth. Add in melted coconut butter and whisk until combined. Mixture will be very thick.
  4. Remove chocolate from freezer and spread vanilla mixture evenly over entire surface. Allow to cool to the touch. Sprinkle peppermint candy over the top, then press gently into bark with the back of a dry spatula. Freeze for 1 hour.
  5. To serve, peel parchment from bark and use a sharp knife to cut into uneven pieces.

Information

Category
Snacks
Yield
16 servings
Cook Time
50 minutes
Protein Sugar Cookies

Protein Sugar Cookies

Protein Sugar Cookies

Ingredients

  1. For the cookie:
  2. 1 cup gluten-free oat flour
  3. 2 tablespoons coconut flour
  4. 3 tablespoons vanilla protein powder
  5. 1/4 cup salted cashew butter
  6. 1/4 cup maple syrup
  7. 1 tablespoon triple-filtered coconut oil
  8. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  9. 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
  1. For the frosting:
  2. 3 tablespoons coconut butter, melted
  3. 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  4. 3 tablespoons unsweetened vanilla almond milk

Directions

  1. In a small saucepan on low heat, melt together the cashew butter, maple syrup, and coconut oil.
  2. While the wet ingredients are melting, add the oat flour, coconut flour, and protein powder into a mixing bowl and whisk to combine.
  3. Once the wet ingredients have melted, mix in the extracts.
  4. Add the wet ingredients into the dry and mix until the mixture forms a dough.
  5. Roll out the dough between two sheets of wax paper to a 1/4-inch thickness.
  6. Cut out your cookie shapes and transfer to the freezer for 20 minutes.
  7. While the cookies are freezing, mix together the frosting ingredients and transfer to a piping bag.
  8. Pipe the frosting onto each cookie and return to the freezer to set. Serve frozen.

Information

Category
Snacks
Yield
12 protein cookies
Cook Time
1 hour
Gingerbread Cookie Protein Bars

Gingerbread Cookie Protein Bars

Gingerbread Cookie Protein Bars

Ingredients

  1. For the cookies:
  2. 2 1/2 cups raw cashews
  3. 1/2 cup raisins, soaked and drained
  4. 1/2 cup almond butter
  5. 1/2 cup flaxmeal
  6. 6 tablespoons molasses
  7. 1/4 cup vanilla vegan protein powder
  8. 2 teaspoons fresh ginger, grated
  9. 1/8 teaspoon salt
  1. For garnish:
  2. Unbroken cashew halves
  3. Raisins

Directions

  1. Place all ingredients in food processor and pulse to combine. Process on high until a crumbly dough is formed.
  2. Place mixture between two sheets of parchment and roll out to 1/2-inch thick. Cut out gingerbread man shapes using a cookie cutter. Decorate with cashew mouths and raisin eyes and buttons pressed firmly into bars.
  3. Refrigerate overnight before removing from parchment.

Information

Category
Snacks
Yield
16 servings
Cook Time
35 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kyle Hartman
Join the conversation
Healthy Eating TipsGlowDairy-FreeHealthy LivingVeganChristmasHoliday
Glow
Turn Your Bed Into a Sleepy Oasis With This Lavender Pillow Spray
by Megan Lutz
Gifts For Justin Timberlake Fans
Justin Timberlake
Totally Justified: 14 Holiday Gifts For the JT Superfan
by Laura Marie Meyers
Christmas Gifts
Gift Guide
Get That Money Ready! We Found 106 Gifts Every Woman on Your List Will Love
by Macy Cate Williams
Self-Care Challenge
Holiday Fitness
This 12-Month Self-Care Challenge Will Be the Only Resolution You Actually Keep
by Dominique Astorino
Banana, Almond Butter, Sweet Potato Breakfast
Healthy Recipes
This 4-Ingredient High-Protein Sweet Potato Breakfast Takes 5 Minutes!
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds