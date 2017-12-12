Protein-Packed Christmas Cookies to Make the Grinch's Heart Grow

Why settle for standard Christmas cookies when you could eat a protein-packed treat? You can celebrate the season while supporting your goals — be they weight loss, muscle gains, or both — with these protein-rich treats inspired by your favorite Christmas cookies. Choose peppermint bark, gingerbread, or the classic sugar cookie — or make all three! Who says you can't have it all?

Protein Peppermint Bark From Lisa Barnet Ingredients 10 ounces dark chocolate, melted 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract 3/4 cup pumpkin seeds (without shells) 1/2 cup chia seeds 1 cup dairy-free vanilla yogurt, room temperature 2 tablespoons vegan vanilla protein powder 1 1/2 cups coconut butter, melted 3 tablespoons crushed peppermint candy Directions Mix melted dark chocolate, peppermint extract, pumpkin seeds, and chia seeds. Pour mixture into a 9"x12" sheet pan lined with parchment paper and spread into a smooth, even layer with an offset spatula. Freeze for 10 minutes to set. Combine coconut yogurt and protein powder in a small bowl and whisk until smooth. Add in melted coconut butter and whisk until combined. Mixture will be very thick. Remove chocolate from freezer and spread vanilla mixture evenly over entire surface. Allow to cool to the touch. Sprinkle peppermint candy over the top, then press gently into bark with the back of a dry spatula. Freeze for 1 hour. To serve, peel parchment from bark and use a sharp knife to cut into uneven pieces. Information Category Snacks Yield 16 servings Cook Time 50 minutes

Protein Sugar Cookies From Mona Zavosh Ingredients For the cookie: 1 cup gluten-free oat flour 2 tablespoons coconut flour 3 tablespoons vanilla protein powder 1/4 cup salted cashew butter 1/4 cup maple syrup 1 tablespoon triple-filtered coconut oil 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1/4 teaspoon almond extract For the frosting: 3 tablespoons coconut butter, melted 1 tablespoon maple syrup 3 tablespoons unsweetened vanilla almond milk Directions In a small saucepan on low heat, melt together the cashew butter, maple syrup, and coconut oil. While the wet ingredients are melting, add the oat flour, coconut flour, and protein powder into a mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Once the wet ingredients have melted, mix in the extracts. Add the wet ingredients into the dry and mix until the mixture forms a dough. Roll out the dough between two sheets of wax paper to a 1/4-inch thickness. Cut out your cookie shapes and transfer to the freezer for 20 minutes. While the cookies are freezing, mix together the frosting ingredients and transfer to a piping bag. Pipe the frosting onto each cookie and return to the freezer to set. Serve frozen. Information Category Snacks Yield 12 protein cookies Cook Time 1 hour