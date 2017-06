Feeling nostalgic for some frosted Circus Animal cookies covered with sprinkles? Well, we have a vegan treat to satisfy your cravings. The pretty, pastel coconut-yogurt bark is a healthy take on the classic treat . . . and fun to make, too. Watch this video and learn just how to do it. If you identify more with mythical creatures, check out our unicorn bark that will cheer you up and fill you up.