Cricket Flour Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe
These Delicious Chocolate Chip Cookies Have a Secret Ingredient: Cricket Flour
Those melty, tasty-looking chocolate chip cookies? They're made from bugs! Well, cricket flour, that is. The nutrient dense, sustainable source of protein packs a serious punch (it's got twice the protein of beef per ounce), and it can blend seamlessly into your recipes.
Check out some taste-testing reactions in the video above, and get the full recipe here to make your own.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Studios