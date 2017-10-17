 Skip Nav
Cricket Flour Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

These Delicious Chocolate Chip Cookies Have a Secret Ingredient: Cricket Flour

Those melty, tasty-looking chocolate chip cookies? They're made from bugs! Well, cricket flour, that is. The nutrient dense, sustainable source of protein packs a serious punch (it's got twice the protein of beef per ounce), and it can blend seamlessly into your recipes.

Check out some taste-testing reactions in the video above, and get the full recipe here to make your own.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Studios
