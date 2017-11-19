Give the Gift of Relaxation With This DIY Potpourri

 Skip Nav
Beautiful and sweet-smelling potpourri is the perfect way to give your loved ones the gift of relaxation. This blend of herbs, flowers, and citrus provides a soft and uplifting fragrance, perfect for taking the edge off of anyone's holiday stress.

Uplifting Potpourri

Ingredients

  1. 1 dozen roses
  2. 1 orange, sliced
  3. 1 lemon, sliced
  4. 1 bunch rosemary
  5. 1 bundle lavender
  6. Bergamot essential oil

Directions

  1. Carefully remove rose petals from the bouquet, leaving some rose buds completely intact. Arrange on a parchment-lined baking sheet along with the rosemary, lavender, and orange and lemon slices.
  2. Bake at 200°F for 2 hours, or until completely dried out.
  3. Spritz with bergamot essential oil and carefully toss.
  5. Place in decorative bowls or put into mason jars to give as a holiday gift.

Information

Yield
2 8-ounce mason jars
Cook Time
2 1/2 hours
