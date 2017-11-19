Give the Gift of Relaxation With This DIY Potpourri

Beautiful and sweet-smelling potpourri is the perfect way to give your loved ones the gift of relaxation. This blend of herbs, flowers, and citrus provides a soft and uplifting fragrance, perfect for taking the edge off of anyone's holiday stress.

Uplifting Potpourri From Megan Lutz Ingredients 1 dozen roses 1 orange, sliced 1 lemon, sliced 1 bunch rosemary 1 bundle lavender Bergamot essential oil Directions Carefully remove rose petals from the bouquet, leaving some rose buds completely intact. Arrange on a parchment-lined baking sheet along with the rosemary, lavender, and orange and lemon slices. Bake at 200°F for 2 hours, or until completely dried out. Spritz with bergamot essential oil and carefully toss. Place in decorative bowls or put into mason jars to give as a holiday gift. Information Yield 2 8-ounce mason jars Cook Time 2 1/2 hours