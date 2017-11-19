DIY Potpourri
Give the Gift of Relaxation With This DIY Potpourri
Beautiful and sweet-smelling potpourri is the perfect way to give your loved ones the gift of relaxation. This blend of herbs, flowers, and citrus provides a soft and uplifting fragrance, perfect for taking the edge off of anyone's holiday stress.
Uplifting Potpourri
From Megan Lutz
Ingredients
- 1 dozen roses
- 1 orange, sliced
- 1 lemon, sliced
- 1 bunch rosemary
- 1 bundle lavender
- Bergamot essential oil
Directions
- Carefully remove rose petals from the bouquet, leaving some rose buds completely intact. Arrange on a parchment-lined baking sheet along with the rosemary, lavender, and orange and lemon slices.
- Bake at 200°F for 2 hours, or until completely dried out.
- Spritz with bergamot essential oil and carefully toss.
-
- Place in decorative bowls or put into mason jars to give as a holiday gift.
Information
- Yield
- 2 8-ounce mason jars
- Cook Time
- 2 1/2 hours