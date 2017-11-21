 Skip Nav
You're Going to Want to Dig Into All 10 of These Dessert Hummus Creations
You're Going to Want to Dig Into All 10 of These Dessert Hummus Creations

Hummus is one of those rare snack foods that's just so hard to stay away from because it's so delicious. It's made primarily of wholesome ingredients like chickpeas and olive oil, so what's not to love? Well, you're about to rejoice even more, because we've taken it up a notch by finding 10 ways to enjoy hummus in dessert form — in case you can't get your hands on the Delighted by Dessert Hummus. From brownie batter to pumpkin pie, you're bound to find a sweet treat to enjoy in this roundup. Take your pick.

Brownie Batter Dessert Hummus
Cookie Dough Hummus
Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus
Snickerdoodle Dessert Hummus
Cake Batter Hummus
Banana Bread Hummus
Apple Spiced Hummus
Skinny Red Velvet Cookie Dough Hummus
Creamy Peanut Butter Hummus
Chocolate Peanut Butter Vanilla Hummus
Healthy RecipesHealthy LivingHealthy EatingDessertHealthy SnacksHummus
