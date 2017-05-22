 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Before-and-After Proves Weight Isn't What You Need to Lose This Summer
Class Fitsugar
Skip the Crunches in This Quick Standing Abs Workout
Beginner Fitness Tips
5 Reasons Working Out at Night Will Change Your Life
Cardio Workouts
No Matter What Your Mood, We Have a Treadmill Workout For You

Don't Need to Lose Weight For Summer | Instagram

This Before-and-After Proves Weight Isn't What You Need to Lose This Summer

BREAKING NEWS: YOU DO NOT HAVE TO LOSE WEIGHT TO BE WORTHY OF WEARING A BIKINI THIS SUMMER. · I know that goes against every 'Get Beach Body Ready!' message you're seeing right now. Trust me, I used to believe those messages too. I used to spend every single summer starving and sweating to get the body on the left, telling myself that I was only allowed to be seen in swimwear once I'd hit that goal weight (and even once I did, it still wasn't enough). Not once did I ever hear the message that you don't have to shrink your body to deserve a summer in the sunshine. · Which is why I'm telling you now, so that you know the truth: you do not have to lose weight to be worthy of wearing a bikini. · This year I didn't set a goal weight to hit before my holiday. And I didn't sit by the pool sucking my stomach in and worrying what everyone else thought about my body either. I just went. I laughed and played and ate and swam and wore every damn bikini I own without changing my body one bit. And guess what? It was so much better than all the self hatred filled holidays that came before. · Because the only thing I really needed to lose through all those years wasn't weight. It was the bullshit idea that a bikini body is something that you have to earn, when in reality I had one all along. We all have bikini bodies already, and we all deserve a summer in the sunshine. 💜💙💚🌈🌞 #bodypositivepower

A post shared by Megan Jayne Crabbe 🐼 (@bodyposipanda) on

Megan Jayne Crabbe, author of Body Positive Power is pretty well known in the Instagram world for encouraging women to love their bodies, and as a woman who's conquered anorexia, she has the most important message you'll hear this Summer: "You do not have to lose weight to be worthy of wearing a bikini." Megan shares, "I used to spend every single Summer starving and sweating to get the body on the left, telling myself that I was only allowed to be seen in swimwear once I'd hit that goal weight (and even once I did, it still wasn't enough)."

Related
Woman to Summer Advertisements: "You Won't Be F*cking With Me This Year"

Not once did she ever hear the message that she should stay exactly the same, embrace her body, and just enjoy Summer. The message was that unless her body looked a certain way, she shouldn't dare be seen in a bathing suit. But this year was different. "I didn't set a goal weight to hit before my holiday. And I didn't sit by the pool sucking my stomach in and worrying what everyone else thought about my body either." She went outside and "laughed and played and ate and swam and wore every damn bikini I own without changing my body one bit. And guess what? It was so much better than all the self-hatred-filled holidays that came before."

Megan goes on, "Because the only thing I really needed to lose through all those years wasn't weight. It was the bullsh*t idea that a bikini body is something that you have to earn, when in reality I had one all along. We all have bikini bodies already, and we all deserve a summer in the sunshine. 💜💙💚🌈🌞"

Join the conversation
Before And After Weight LossSummerHealthy LivingBody Image
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Not in Love With Fitness Before-and-After | Instagram
Before and After Weight Loss
This Before-and-After Proves You Don't Have to Be in Love With Fitness
by Jenny Sugar
Mom on Teaching Her Daughter to Be Kind and Body Positive
Daughters
The Unexpected Thing This Mom's Toddler Said While Trying on Bikinis
by Alessia Santoro
Space
This Map Shows the Exact Path of This Year's Total Solar Eclipse
by Laura Marie Meyers
Mike Pence's University of Notre Dame Commencement Speech
Mike Pence
by Terry Carter
The Worst Foods You Can Eat
Healthy Eating Tips
The 4 Foods a Trainer Says You Should Never Eat
by Michele Foley
Quote About Women Weighing More Than Their Boyfriends
Women
This Blogger Shuts Down the Notion That You're "Too Fat" to Be With Someone in an Epic Instagram
by Hilary White
Miley Cyrus Two-Toned Hair
Miley Cyrus
by Perri Konecky
Bodybuilder Fat Shamed by Photographer
Healthy Living
by Perri Konecky
Country Singer Cam on Body Positivity
Celebrity Interviews
This Country Star Has an Important Message For Women Struggling With Body Image
by Tara Block
Pippa Middleton Wedding Pictures
The Royals
by Caitlin Hacker
Amber Barham 18-Month Weight Loss
Healthy Living
After a Doctor Suggested Gastric Bypass, This Mom Was Fired Up to Lose Weight Herself
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds