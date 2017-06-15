Dwayne Johnson and Jennifer Lopez Prove That Workouts Are Better With Friends

#TBT gettin' after it hard core with my family and fellow gym beast @jlo. #HardestWorkersInTheRoom #Sistah 🤙🏾 A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

Longtime friends Jennifer Lopez and Dwayne Johnson spent their night getting sweaty together . . . in the gym. On Thursday night, Johnson took to Instagram to share a photo of the pair looking pretty serious after what we can only imagine was a pretty intense workout. From what we can tell, it looks like the two were working out at trainer Gunnar Peterson's exclusive Beverly Hills gym, a favorite spot of Lopez's, who is a longtime client there. Peterson is the man behind many Hollywood bods, including Sofía Vergara, Minka Kelly, and the Kardashians.