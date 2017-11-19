 Skip Nav
Horoscope
Which Workout You Should Try This Year Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Food Reviews
We Tried All 7 Flavors of Halo Top Low-Calorie, High-Protein Ice Cream . . . and Here's How It Went
Wellness
4 Surprising Reasons to Drink Hot Water With Lemon Every Morning

Are Egg Whites Healthier Than Egg Yolks?

Chock-full of protein, eggs are a quick and easy way to get this essential nutrient anytime of the day. From omelets in the morning to quiche at night, you may be shying away from the yolks to save calories and cholesterol. The yolk may contain all the fat, but it also contains most of the vitamins and nutrients. Take a look at the comparison below to see what you may be missing when you only eat the whites.

1 egg white 1 egg yolk 1 whole egg
Calories 16 54 71
Total fat (g) 0 5 5
Saturated fat (g) 0 2 2
Cholesterol (mg) 0 211 211
Sodium (mg) 55 8 70
Carbs (g) 0 1 0
Fiber (g) 0 0 0
Sugars (g) 0 0 0
Protein (g) 4 3 6
Vitamin A (IU) 0 244 244
Vitamin B12 (mcg) 0 0.3 0.6
Vitamin D (IU) 0 18.2 17.5
Calcium (mg) 2.3 21.9 26.5
Folate (mcg) 1.3 24.8 23.5
Potassium (g) 53.8 18.5 67
Selenium (mcg) 6.6 9.5 15.8
Omega-3s (mg) 0 38.8 37
Related
Meet the Easiest Low-Carb, Protein-Packed Breakfast Ever

The yolks are where it's at if you're looking to up your intake of vitamins A, B12, and D, as well as your daily calcium, folate, and omega-3s. If it's cholesterol you're worried about, the recommended limit is about 300 mg a day. That means you could enjoy an egg a day if you wanted to, but it's important to be mindful about how much meat, cheese, and other dairy products you eat during the rest of the day.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jae Payne
Join the conversation
Healthy Eating TipsHealthy LivingWeight LossProteinEggs
Healthy Eating Tips
Here's How Flaxmeal Can Help With Weight Loss
by Jenny Sugar
Trader Joe's Riced Cauliflower Stuffing
Holiday Food
We Know What We're Grateful For This Thanksgiving! Trader Joe's Riced Cauliflower Stuffing
by Jenny Sugar
Healthiest Fast Food Orders
Healthy Eating Tips
25 Drive-Through Hacks For Healthy Ordering on the Go
by Dominique Astorino
Natural Treatment For Bloating
Bloating
This Is What Solved My Extreme Bloating Problem That 4 Doctors Couldn't Figure Out
by Dominique Astorino
What Do Victoria's Secret Models Eat?
Beginner Fitness Tips
A Celebrity Trainer Reveals What Victoria's Secret Models Eat After a Workout
by Gina Florio
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds