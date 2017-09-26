The 1 Move That Burns Calories and Brings on the Abs

 Skip Nav
If you're a fan of exercises that work your body without machines, weights, or equipment, try doing mountain climbers! This exercise works the lower body and the core and is a great form of cardio. Learn how to do the complete move below.

  • Start in a traditional plank — shoulders over hands and weight on just your toes.
  • With your core engaged, bring your right knee forward under your chest, with the toes just off the ground. Return to your basic plank. Switch legs, bringing the left knee forward.
  • Keep switching legs and begin to pick up the pace until it feels a little like running in place in a plank position.
  • Continue "running" in your plank for one minute.

Fit tip: for a stint of cardio during weight workouts, use this exercise as an active break in between exercises or reps.

Kelly15226183 Kelly15226183 3 years
Lynda Blesss
Caroline15221522 Caroline15221522 3 years
This is a nice schedule and all, but what beginner really has the stamina for a 20 minute run or a 60 minute cycling class? That doesn't sound particularly useful for a beginner to me - I know I wouldn't be able to do that in the first week.
veronicaraye veronicaraye 9 years
def. makes your calfs feel good.
vanessa_j vanessa_j 9 years
i LOVE these!!!
fashionhore fashionhore 9 years
Mountain climbers kill me! I love doing them though because if I do enough, I don't have to do cardio for that day. It's much easier, for me at least, than running.
ElectroPopTart ElectroPopTart 9 years
I want arms and shoulders like that boy, lol.
lovekailua lovekailua 9 years
this is exactly what i need! i just quit my gym b/c i have no time literally to use it and saves me 35 a month. i need to get more of these type things (esp for butt and thighs!). awesome!
syako syako 9 years
I love moves in the plank position. They are so incredibly tough but so effective!
aimeeb aimeeb 9 years
I've done these before, not easy!
adelka adelka 9 years
I just had a conversation yesterday about how you can get a wonderful and butt-kicking workout without the gym! I am a fan of these, plies, squats, lunges, puch-ups, and other moves as well. Throw some running into the mix and you're all set!
bealotus bealotus 9 years
these are tough!
squirrellypoo squirrellypoo 9 years
ahh, we do those in my Boot Camp class, only we call them Runner's Starts, since they echo the pose the elite track runners use at the starting gate...
