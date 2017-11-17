25 Fit Gifts Under $25 That Will Help Make the Holidays Healthy

The $25 price point is perfect for a Secret Santa exchange, white elephant, gifts for friends in a group, or even a coworker. We've rounded up an awesome selection of some of the best fitness gifts you can find — all under $25. Whether your BFF is taking up boxing and needs some cute pink gloves, or your helping someone start a healthy journey in 2017 with a sports nutrition starter kit, there's something for everyone, in a very affordable price range.