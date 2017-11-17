 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
25 Fit Gifts Under $25 That Will Help Make the Holidays Healthy
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
25 Fit Gifts Under $25 That Will Help Make the Holidays Healthy

The $25 price point is perfect for a Secret Santa exchange, white elephant, gifts for friends in a group, or even a coworker. We've rounded up an awesome selection of some of the best fitness gifts you can find — all under $25. Whether your BFF is taking up boxing and needs some cute pink gloves, or your helping someone start a healthy journey in 2017 with a sports nutrition starter kit, there's something for everyone, in a very affordable price range.

Related
Fab Fitness Gifts Under $50 (For Every Fit Lady on Your List)
Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves
$20
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Nike
Gym Club Duffel Bags
$35 $32.38
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Nike Duffels & Totes
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day(TM) Dry Shampoo
$12
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Living Proof Dry Hair Shampoo
Kayla Itsines Ankle Weights
$23
from kaylaitsines.com
Buy Now
Gaiam Thirsty Yoga Mat Towel
$20
from gaiam.com
Buy Now
Vega Sport Starter Bundle
$20
from myvega.com
Buy Now
The North Face Standard Issue Ear Gear
$20
from thenorthface.com
Buy Now
Old Navy Performance Steel Water Bottle
$17
from oldnavy.gap.com
Buy Now
Gaiam Barre Beginner Kit
$20
from gaiam.com
Buy Now
Lululemon High Speed Sock
$14
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
PerfectShaker Hero Series Wonder Woman Shaker Cup
$17
from perfectshaker.com
Buy Now
Stott Pilates Mini Hand Weights
$24
from target.com
Buy Now
Fringe Fighter Headband
$18
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Gaiam On-The-Go Mat Bag
$15
from gaiam.com
Buy Now
The North Face Flashdry Running Gloves
$25
from thenorthface.com
Buy Now
C9 Neoprene Hand 5-Pound Weights
$8
from target.com
Buy Now
adidas
Studio II Reversible Tote
$25 $22.50
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more adidas Duffels & Totes
MERRITHEW Total Body Massage Stick, 18"
$20
from target.com
Buy Now
Aloha Wet-Dry Reversible Small Bag
$24
from aloha-collection.com
Buy Now
fitbook Fitness and Nutrition Journal
$23
from getfitbook.com
Buy Now
FlipBelt Running Belt
$23
from rei.com
Buy Now
Everlast
Wireless Fitness Tracker Watch Yellow
$24.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Everlast Watches
Yoga Direct Classic Yoga Mat
$15
from target.com
Buy Now
Alfamo Cooling Body Towel
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Ignite by SPRI 75cm Stable Ball
$20
from target.com
Buy Now
Intley Core Exercise Gliding Sliders
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves
Nike Gym Club Duffle
Living Proof Perfect Dair Day Dry Shampoo
Kayla Itsines Ankle Weights
Gaiam Thirsty Yoga Mat Towel
Vega Sport Starter Bundle
The North Face Standard Issue Ear Gear
Old Navy Performance Steel Water Bottle
Gaiam Barre Beginner Kit
Lululemon High Speed Sock
Wonder Woman Perfect Shaker
Stott Pilates Mini Hand Weights
Fringe Fighter Headband
Gaiam On-The-Go Mat Bag
The North Face Flashdry Running Gloves
C9 Neoprene Hand 5-Pound Weights
Adidas Studio II Reversible Tote
MERRITHEW Total Body Massage Stick, 18"
Aloha Wet-Dry Reversible Small Bag
Gaiam Prosperity Yoga Mat
fitbook Fitness and Nutrition Journal
FlipBelt Running Belt
Fitness and Sleep Tracker
Yoga Mat
Cooling Towel
Stable Ball
Exercise Sliders
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Shopping GuideGifts Under $25Fitness GiftsGift GuideHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves
from walmart.com
$20
Nike
Gym Club Duffel Bags
from Zappos
$35$32.38
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day(TM) Dry Shampoo
from Nordstrom
$12
Kayla Itsines Ankle Weights
from kaylaitsines.com
$23
Gaiam Thirsty Yoga Mat Towel
from gaiam.com
$20
Vega Sport Starter Bundle
from myvega.com
$20
The North Face Standard Issue Ear Gear
from thenorthface.com
$20
Old Navy Performance Steel Water Bottle
from oldnavy.gap.com
$17
Gaiam Barre Beginner Kit
from gaiam.com
$20
Lululemon High Speed Sock
from shop.lululemon.com
$14
PerfectShaker Hero Series Wonder Woman Shaker Cup
from perfectshaker.com
$17
Stott Pilates Mini Hand Weights
from target.com
$24
Fringe Fighter Headband
from shop.lululemon.com
$18
Gaiam On-The-Go Mat Bag
from gaiam.com
$15
The North Face Flashdry Running Gloves
from thenorthface.com
$25
C9 Neoprene Hand 5-Pound Weights
from target.com
$8
adidas
Studio II Reversible Tote
from Kohl's
$25$22.50
MERRITHEW Total Body Massage Stick, 18"
from target.com
$20
Aloha Wet-Dry Reversible Small Bag
from aloha-collection.com
$24
fitbook Fitness and Nutrition Journal
from getfitbook.com
$23
FlipBelt Running Belt
from rei.com
$23
Everlast
Wireless Fitness Tracker Watch Yellow
from Target
$24.99
Yoga Direct Classic Yoga Mat
from target.com
$15
Alfamo Cooling Body Towel
from amazon.com
$20
Ignite by SPRI 75cm Stable Ball
from target.com
$20
Intley Core Exercise Gliding Sliders
from amazon.com
$12
Shop More
Nike Duffels & Totes SHOP MORE
Nike
Gym Training Tote Bag
from Macy's
$35
Nike
Tennis Duffel Duffel Bags
from Zappos
$100
Nike
New Duffel Small Duffel Bags
from Zappos
$50$42.50
Nike
Gym Club Duffel Bags
from Zappos
$35
Nike
New Duffel Medium Duffel Bags
from Zappos
$60$47.25
Living Proof Dry Hair Shampoo SHOP MORE
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
from Sephora
$12
Living Proof
PhD Dry Shampoo
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$12
Living Proof
Travel Size Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo
from Ulta
$12
Living Proof
Perfect hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo, 4 oz
from QVC
$22
Living Proof
Perfect hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo
from Ulta
$22
adidas Duffels & Totes SHOP MORE
adidas
Studio II Tote Bag
from ShoeMall
$24.95
adidas
Women's Studio Hybrid Tote -Black
from DSW
$59.95
adidas
Studio Hybrid Tote Bag
from Macy's
$65$48.99
adidas
Cream Fleece Shopper Bag
from Asos
$46$27.50
adidas
Squad III Tote Tote Handbags
from Zappos
$45
Living Proof Dry Hair Shampoo AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Beauty Products Review
Get the Best Hair of Your Life Without Washing It When You Win This Dry Shampoo
by Sarah Siegel
Makeup
I Tested Long-Lasting Makeup at SoulCycle So You Won't Have To
by Brinton Parker
Makeup
According to Beauty Insiders, These Are the Top Beauty Products For 2016
by Emily Orofino
Summer Beauty
15 Fall Must-Have Beauty Buys That Editors Love This September
by Lauren Levinson
Living Proof Dry Hair Shampoo AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
absolutelyairs
milablond00
doubleshotofsass
bohemiancrown
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds