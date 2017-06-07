The Best F*cking Guided Meditation You've Ever Heard

For those constantly looking for the antidote for life's daily stresses and worries, meditation can have an enormous impact on the way you view the world — and it's not just hippie bullsh*t. Study after study has shown a correlation between meditation and reduction of gray matter in the amygdala, the brain region connected to anxiety and emotional regulation. It's been proven to lengthen your attention span, lessen stress levels, and decrease insomnia by 42 percent. And with just two months of a consistent practice, meditation literally changes your brain chemistry, making you more resilient when difficult situations arise.



With all that said, it can be really f*cking hard to sit still for 10 minutes, and that's where this hilarious and surprisingly calming meditation video from Jason Headley comes in handy. If guided meditations have been too strange, far-out, or boring for you in the past, prepare to breathe in the good sh*t and exhale the bad sh*t with this hysterical NSFW-language-filled video.