 Skip Nav
HIIT
Strong Abs Start With This 7-Minute Workout
Healthy Living
Stop Stress in Its Tracks With These 5 Easy Tips
Detoxes
I Gave Up Sugar For an Entire Month, and Here's What Happened

Ginger Carrot Detox Soup Recipe

Detox Deliciously: Ginger-Carrot Soup

You may be surprised to learn that it's celebrity chef Guy Fieri who created this perfect bowl of soup fit for a delicious detox. This ginger-carrot soup is high in vitamin A, vitamin C, and manganese, which helps to aid in digestion. To top it all off, there's no cholesterol whatsoever in this tasty recipe! To up the detox power and offer a more robust flavor, I added an additional tablespoon of ginger to give the soup a brighter flavor. Ready to detox deliciously?

Related
Bake Up Lower-Fat and Lower-Calorie Scalloped Potatoes

Ginger-Carrot Soup

Ginger-Carrot Soup

Ginger Carrot Detox Soup Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  2. 1 cup chopped sweet onion
  3. Kosher salt
  4. 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  5. 2 tablespoons minced peeled ginger
  6. 2 pounds carrots, peeled and chopped
  7. 1 medium russet potato, peeled and chopped
  8. 6 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable stock
  9. 1/4 cup pine nuts
  10. 1 1/3 cups plain low-fat Greek yogurt
  11. 1 teaspoon honey
  12. 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme
  13. Freshly ground pepper

Directions

  1. Combine the olive oil and onion in a Dutch oven or heavy pot over medium-high heat. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring, 10 minutes, until just starting to caramelize.
  2. Add the garlic and ginger and cook, stirring, 2 more minutes, being careful not to burn the mixture. Stir in the carrots, potato, and the chicken or vegetable stock. Bring to a simmer, cover, and cook until the carrots and potato are very tender, about 20 to 25 minutes. Keep warm.
  3. Meanwhile, in a small sauté pan over high heat, lightly toast the pine nuts. Set aside to cool.
  4. In a small bowl, combine the yogurt, honey, thyme, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.
  5. Puree the soup with an immersion blender until very smooth (or puree in a regular blender in batches). Adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper and serve with a dollop of the yogurt mixture and some pine nuts.

Makes 8 servings.

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Soups/Stews

Nutrition

Calories per serving
262
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesHealthy LivingSoupFall
Enjoli14767200 Enjoli14767200 4 years
This was absolutely delicious. The dollop of yogurt sauce made the soup feel creamy and comforting. I rarely ever make recipes as written, but this one is perfect as is! :)
Healthy Recipes
Cozy Up For a Hot Fall Meal With This Hearty Paleo Chili
by Dominique Astorino
A Light Version of Coconut Curry Butternut Squash Soup
Healthy Recipes
Cook up Coconut Curry Butternut Squash Soup
by Susi May
Soup Recipes For Kids
Food and Activities
Soup's On! 23 Soup-erb Kid-Friendly Recipes
by Lisa Horten
Banana, Almond Butter, Sweet Potato Breakfast
Healthy Recipes
This 4-Ingredient High-Protein Sweet Potato Breakfast Takes 5 Minutes!
by Jenny Sugar
Latin Recipes For Weight Loss
Healthy Recipes
15 Latin Dishes to Help You on Your Weight-Loss Journey
by Emilia Benton
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds