You may be surprised to learn that it's celebrity chef Guy Fieri who created this perfect bowl of soup fit for a delicious detox. This ginger-carrot soup is high in vitamin A, vitamin C, and manganese, which helps to aid in digestion. To top it all off, there's no cholesterol whatsoever in this tasty recipe! To up the detox power and offer a more robust flavor, I added an additional tablespoon of ginger to give the soup a brighter flavor. Ready to detox deliciously?

Ginger-Carrot Soup From Guy Fieri, Food Network Ingredients 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 cup chopped sweet onion Kosher salt 1 tablespoon minced garlic 2 tablespoons minced peeled ginger 2 pounds carrots, peeled and chopped 1 medium russet potato, peeled and chopped 6 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable stock 1/4 cup pine nuts 1 1/3 cups plain low-fat Greek yogurt 1 teaspoon honey 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme Freshly ground pepper Directions Combine the olive oil and onion in a Dutch oven or heavy pot over medium-high heat. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring, 10 minutes, until just starting to caramelize. Add the garlic and ginger and cook, stirring, 2 more minutes, being careful not to burn the mixture. Stir in the carrots, potato, and the chicken or vegetable stock. Bring to a simmer, cover, and cook until the carrots and potato are very tender, about 20 to 25 minutes. Keep warm. Meanwhile, in a small sauté pan over high heat, lightly toast the pine nuts. Set aside to cool. In a small bowl, combine the yogurt, honey, thyme, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Puree the soup with an immersion blender until very smooth (or puree in a regular blender in batches). Adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper and serve with a dollop of the yogurt mixture and some pine nuts. Makes 8 servings.

Source: Calorie Count Information Category Soups/Stews Nutrition Calories per serving 262