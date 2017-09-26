Handstands on Stacked Dumbbells Video
Watch This Guy Casually Walk on His Hands — on Stacked Dumbbells
Meet Travis Horn, a Marine sergeant and a massage therapist. He's known as thebalanceguru on Instagram, and he's been working on this amazing handstand trick. Standing on his hands on stacked dumbbells, he's able to hop down like he's casually walking down a flight of stairs — without falling! And by the end, he even throws in some handstand push-ups, you know, just for fun! He wrote, "My goal in 2018 will be to go back up!" Amazing, right?