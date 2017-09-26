 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
A Trainer Gets Brutally Honest About Why You Aren't Seeing Results
Anna Kaiser
The Secret to Losing Fat and Toning Your Backside
Body Positivity
Badass Woman's Response to the Man Who Fat Shamed Her For Running in a Sports Bra

Handstands on Stacked Dumbbells Video

Watch This Guy Casually Walk on His Hands — on Stacked Dumbbells

Meet Travis Horn, a Marine sergeant and a massage therapist. He's known as thebalanceguru on Instagram, and he's been working on this amazing handstand trick. Standing on his hands on stacked dumbbells, he's able to hop down like he's casually walking down a flight of stairs — without falling! And by the end, he even throws in some handstand push-ups, you know, just for fun! He wrote, "My goal in 2018 will be to go back up!" Amazing, right?

Related
Feast Your Eyes on the Shirtless Guy Who Should Be Dubbed "the Kettlebell King"

Join the conversation
Fitness InspirationHandstandWorkouts
Join The Conversation
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook Fighting Election Interference
2016 Election
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do You Raise Money on Facebook?
Tech Tips
Here's How to Start a Personal Facebook Fundraiser to Help Hurricane Victims in Just 4 Easy Steps
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds