Homemade Healthy Almond Joy Couldn't Be Easier to Make

Sometimes you feel like a nut. Sometimes you don't. But I don't know anyone who'd feel like a PGPR or a sodium metabisulfite! Both ingredients are found in a store-bought Almond Joy. Whatever they are, they sound unnatural and unappetizing. Skip the ingredients you've never heard of and make these Almond Joys and Mounds at home.

All you need are five common ingredients and a food processor and boom — you're instantly a (healthy) candy-making genius. At just 86 calories per Almond Joy and 79 per Mounds bar, it's about the same number of calories as the candy, but since they're made with wholesome ingredients, you can feel good devouring this healthy version of this popular Halloween treat.