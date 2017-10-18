Healthy Almond Joy Recipe
Homemade Healthy Almond Joy Couldn't Be Easier to Make
Sometimes you feel like a nut. Sometimes you don't. But I don't know anyone who'd feel like a PGPR or a sodium metabisulfite! Both ingredients are found in a store-bought Almond Joy. Whatever they are, they sound unnatural and unappetizing. Skip the ingredients you've never heard of and make these Almond Joys and Mounds at home.
All you need are five common ingredients and a food processor and boom — you're instantly a (healthy) candy-making genius. At just 86 calories per Almond Joy and 79 per Mounds bar, it's about the same number of calories as the candy, but since they're made with wholesome ingredients, you can feel good devouring this healthy version of this popular Halloween treat.
Healthy Almond Joy
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups shredded unsweetened coconut
- 6 dates
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 15 roasted salted almonds (or leave out; nutritional info for both is below)
- 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips (dairy-free)
Directions
- Line a small cutting board with wax or parchment paper.
- Combine dates and coconut in a food processor until slightly sticky, about three minutes.
- Scoop out a tablespoon of the mixture, pushing firmly to form a dome shape. Then pop the dough into the palm of your hand and form the edges into a rounded rectangle and place it on the wax paper. Make 15 total.
- If you prefer Mounds, leave as is. If you prefer Almond Joy, press one almond in the center of each coconut mound.
- Freeze for 20 minutes.
- While the bars are firming up, melt the chocolate chips in a double boiler (in a small glass bowl over a small pot of boiling water).
- Take the coconut-almond bars out of the freezer and use a spoon to spread melted chocolate on the tops and sides (no need to cover the bottom). Place it back on the wax paper, using the back of the spoon to smooth out the edges. Do all 15.
- Pop them back in the freezer for another 20 to firm up.
- Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge.
Below is the nutritional info for one Mounds:
Image Source: Calorie Count
Below is the nutritional info for one Almond Joy:
Image Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Desserts, Chocolate
- Yield
- 15 pieces
- Cook Time
- 1 hour
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 86 (Almond Joy); 79 (Mounds)