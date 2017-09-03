8 Ways to Eat Clean This Fall So You Can Go Ham During the Holidays

When the holidays arrive, the last thing you want to think about is dieting and eating clean, right? While it's nice to find healthier and lighter options to your favorite holiday treats, this season is a brief part of a long year, and it's nice to just take part in the once-a-year indulgences.

If you're still stressed about the effect it might have on your health (and weight-loss progress), we have some tips on how you can head into said season of decadence with a little less worry. Here are a few ways to clean up your diet NOW so you can feel free as a bird when you're sipping eggnog and scooping mashed potatoes.