6 Flat-Belly Foods to Enjoy This Fall

If you are what you eat, it seems a good idea to eat foods that help fight bloating. Summery and exotic fruits, like papaya and pineapple, can prevent the belly bloat, but you should know about the best foods of the Fall season that combat that puffy, gassy feeling. Read on to see which foods, herbs, and spices to pick up the next time you're at the farmer's market or grocery store. We even include recipes suggestions for each ingredient, so you can get cooking with these foods.