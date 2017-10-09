 Skip Nav
HIIT
Strong Abs Start With This 7-Minute Workout
Beginner Fitness Tips
If You Don't Run but Want to, This Guide Is For You
Healthy Eating Tips
Why It's Important to Stop Drinking Shots of ACV
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
6 Flat-Belly Foods to Enjoy This Fall

If you are what you eat, it seems a good idea to eat foods that help fight bloating. Summery and exotic fruits, like papaya and pineapple, can prevent the belly bloat, but you should know about the best foods of the Fall season that combat that puffy, gassy feeling. Read on to see which foods, herbs, and spices to pick up the next time you're at the farmer's market or grocery store. We even include recipes suggestions for each ingredient, so you can get cooking with these foods.

Related
Debloat and Detox With Some Flat-Belly Yoga

Celery
Turmeric
Rosemary
Oatmeal
Fennel
Miso
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Healthy Eating TipsBloatingHealthy LivingFall
Healthy Eating Tips
Here's What 100 Calories of All Your Favorite Nuts Looks Like
by Jenny Sugar
What Tea Is Best For Health?
Healthy Eating Tips
Sip These Teas to Soothe Your Stomach, Lose Weight, and Get Clear Skin
by Dominique Astorino
What Do You Eat on the Keto Diet?
Healthy Eating Tips
by Dominique Astorino
Bob Harper Weight Loss Tips
Bob Harper
If You're Trying to Lose Weight, Bob Harper Says You Must Do These 3 Things
by Perri Konecky
Protein Mistakes
Healthy Eating Tips
Protein: You're Eating It All Wrong
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds