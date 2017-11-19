 Skip Nav
Breakfast
Try These Overnight Oats Recipes — All Under 400 Calories
Healthy Eating Tips
Say Goodbye to Belly Fat
FitFinder
We've Found Your Next Workout
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Reap the Benefits of Turmeric With These Easy Recipes

Turmeric is bold, is flavorful, and has recently enjoyed a surge in popularity thanks to a myriad of health benefits — notably, it's a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant and can aid in weight loss. But unless you grew up cooking Indian food, turmeric may be a bit unfamiliar in your cooking routine. Kick things up a notch and incorporate this herbaceous powerhouse into your everyday menu with these simple recipes.

Turmeric Milk
Coconut Turmeric Hummus
Ginger-Turmeric Immunity Tonic
Coconut and Turmeric Butternut Squash Curry
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesHealthy Cooking TipsHealthy LivingHealthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Every Thanksgiving Staple Dish Made Gluten-Free
by Rachel Fendel
Weight Watchers Breakfast Ideas
Healthy Eating Tips
11 Weight Watchers Breakfasts Under 7 SmartPoints
by Hedy Phillips
Vegetarian Thanksgiving Entrees
Healthy Recipes
21 Vegetarian Thanksgiving Dishes That Aren't Plain Veggies
by Sara Cagle
Butternut Squash Side Dish Recipe
Healthy Recipes
This Is the Paleo, Vegan Thanksgiving Dish We Can Get Behind
by Dominique Astorino
Keto Dessert Recipes
Holiday Fitness
These Keto-Friendly Desserts Will Be a Hit at Your Next Dinner Party
by Aly Walansky
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds