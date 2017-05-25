 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Best 12 Healthy Staples From Costco You Should Always Have on Hand
Diet Tips
What to Do All Day Long to Lose Weight Fast
Healthy Recipes
31 Vegan Barbecue Sides That Will Definitely Impress Meat Eaters
Fast and Easy
Fill Up on Fiber the Easy Way With This Protein-Rich Chickpea-Tomato Soup

Healthy Foods at Costco

The Best 12 Healthy Staples From Costco You Should Always Have on Hand

There are some healthy staples you always want to have on hand for meal prep, your favorite recipes, and any other kitchen experiments. But these things can be crazy expensive — I was reminded of this on my last Sunday venture to Whole Foods when I picked up some organic maple syrup (you know, because protein pancakes) and gasped at the price tag.

As a 20-something who lives alone, I've learned to be creatively thrifty with my food as much as possible. I stock up on bulk, nonperishable items from Costco whenever possible to mitigate food waste (if one more avocado goes bad while I'm asleep, I swear to . . .), as well as to ensure that I have everything I need for any healthy recipe all the time. This method also helps cut down on trips to the grocery store, which can be a total mission when you're living in a city like San Francisco.

Related
12 Costco Employee Secrets, Including What the Different Markdowns Mean

And the best part, as many of you know, is that Costco helps you save a ton of money. When you break it down either per ounce or per unit, the stuff you can get at this hallowed warehouse of reasonably priced goods is much, much more budget-friendly than going to your local market. Plus, Kirkland Signature is actually really fantastic quality. Here are the essential items I always get at Costco — Costco's best healthy staples, if you will.

  • Quinoa: This staple grain makes for an amazing breakfast porridge, salad enhancer, side dish, and base for protein bowls for lunch and dinner. I always, always have quinoa on hand to cook in batches for the week. Buying in bulk from Costco — whether it's Kirkland brand or whichever brand is available in your area (I got truRoots in a four-pound bag) — saves you money as well as time at the grocery store.
  • Chia Seeds: I grabbed myself a massive bag of Nutiva for less than $8 (as far as I remember) and it lasted me over a year. All the chia pudding, all the overnight oats, all the salad toppings — you can do so much with chia seeds.
  • Coconut Oil: Possibly my favorite Costco hack is the coconut oil. Recently, the store upped the quantity from decently large 42-ounce tubs to MASSIVE 84-ounce tubs . . . in packs of THREE. You could fill a bathtub with coconut oil and swim in it. Here's the deal: Nutiva Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil at Whole Foods is nearly $1 an ounce, whereas the bulk Costco version is about 23 cents per ounce. This means if you were paying Whole Foods pricing for this quantity of Kirkland coconut oil, this bulk order would cost you $252. The $60 price for 252 ounces is even cheaper than pricing you can get at Walmart, in which the coconut oil is 46 cents per ounce at full price.
  • Organic, Pure Maple Syrup: As aforementioned, organic maple syrup is crazy expensive at the grocery store. Prices vary per region, but the last time I picked up a literal liter of this golden goodness, it was around $9 or $10. At Whole Foods last weekend a slightly smaller quantity was $22.
  • Almond Milk: I've realized that with healthy baking, protein pancakes, and smoothies that I never won't need almond milk. It's like toilet paper. You can't overdo it. You'll always need it. Fortunately, you can stock up with Kirkland Signature or big brands like Silk to get your shelf-stable almond milk supply, save money, and always have something on hand.
  • Canned Coconut Milk: Same goes for coconut milk. It's shelf-stable, inexpensive when bought in bulk, and great for so many recipes, from smoothies to chia puddings to curries. Brands will vary depending on your location, but I typically opt for the Thai Kitchen brand because it's significantly cheaper when you get it at Costco.
  • Frozen Organic Chicken Thighs: Best way to always have protein on hand without worrying about it going bad? Frozen chicken. Save money with the Kirkland six-and-a-half-pound bag of thighs or breasts (whichever your preference), so whenever you need to cook up some protein, it's right there waiting for you. And nothing's going rancid in your freezer. Yay!
  • Frozen Sockeye Salmon: Just like with the frozen chicken, it's so nice to have frozen fish fillets on hand to bake, broil, or sear. Sockeye salmon can be pretty expensive, even at places like Trader Joe's, but at Costco it typically rings in at $10 a pound. Seriously, a steal.
  • Frozen Fruit and Smoothie Packs: While you can always stock up on bags of your favorite frozen fruits (either single bags of frozen strawberries or tropical blends that have papaya and pineapple!), some Costcos have premade smoothie packs with fruits and veggies and sometimes yogurt.
  • Frozen Acai: You'll always be ready for antioxidant-packed smoothies and smoothie bowls on hand by keeping your Sambazon stocked in the freezer. Check your local Costco for availability — I know they're available in California!
  • Alpine Valley or Dave's Killer Bread: Save a few dollars on seedy, nutritious, whole-grain bread with Costco pricing. I've noticed that locations in both Northern and Southern California offer these two superdelicious options. If you won't go through two loaves quickly (I know I won't), you can freeze one to extend the shelf life.
  • Kerrygold Butter: For Bulletproof coffee, I love having Kerrygold on hand. You can freeze the bulk quantity you get from Costco that doesn't fit in your refrigerator.
Image Source: Flickr user Mike Mozart
Join the conversation
Shopping GuideHealthy Eating TipsCostcoHealthy LivingShopping ListHealthy Eating
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Shopping Guide
The Lace-Up Legging Trend Is All the Rage, and We Are Here For It
by Dominique Astorino
Best Yogurts at the Store
Shopping Guide
The 3 Yogurt Brands That Dietitians Love
by Dominique Astorino
Lesbian Couple Pregnant at the Same Time
Pregnancy
What It's Like When Your Wife Is Pregnant — at the Same Time as You
by Kyle Fitzpatrick
Spring Beauty
You Should Still Be Obsessed With Coconut Oil Beauty Products — Here's Why
by Alessandra Foresto
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
MAC and Dua Lipa Lip Gloss
Beauty News
by Lauren Levinson
Affordable Disney Princess Lingerie
Shopping Guide
These Sexy Disney Princess Lingerie Sets Cost Less Than $31 Each
by Brinton Parker
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
White Workout Gear
Shopping
by Macy Cate Williams
Sneakers Under $50
Shopping Guide
ALERT: There Is a Treasure Trove of Sneakers Under $50 on Zappos
by Dominique Astorino
Can I Exercise on My Period?
Beginner Fitness Tips
by Dominique Astorino
DIY Latin Remedies That Work
Healthy Living Tips
8 At-Home Remedies Your Grandma Swears by That Actually Work
by Arianna Davis
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds