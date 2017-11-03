 Skip Nav
Incinerate Fat and Build Muscle With This Kickass Printable Workout
How Your Solo Eating Habits Could Be Affecting Your Health
A Before and After That Proves a Number on the Scale Means Nothing
12 Healthy Instant Pot Recipes That Will Make You Forget Your Slow Cooker

This is the year of Buddha bowls, Jackfruit, and the Instant Pot (aka, the one pot that does the work of seven gadgets!). Slow cookers are so 2016! Embrace the latest cooking trend by whipping up one of these good-for-you soups, Paleo-friendly meat recipes, and a hearty lightened-up chili. The best part? There's barely any cleanup involved. We can get into that.

Instant Pot Vegetable Soup
Instant Pot Barbacoa Beef
Paleo Bacon Potato Cauliflower Leek Soup
Honey Teriyaki Drumsticks
Instant Pot Hard-Boiled Eggs
Instant Pot Egg Roll Soup
Instant Pot Mexican Pork Carnitas
Instant Pot Vegetarian Chili
Freezer-Friendly Sweet Potato Baked Taquitos
Chicken and Lentil Soup
Sweet Potato Chickpea Chili
Instant Pot Chicken Creole
