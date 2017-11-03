12 Healthy Instant Pot Recipes That Will Make You Forget Your Slow Cooker

This is the year of Buddha bowls, Jackfruit, and the Instant Pot (aka, the one pot that does the work of seven gadgets!). Slow cookers are so 2016! Embrace the latest cooking trend by whipping up one of these good-for-you soups, Paleo-friendly meat recipes, and a hearty lightened-up chili. The best part? There's barely any cleanup involved. We can get into that.