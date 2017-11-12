 Skip Nav
These Delicious Low-Carb Dinners Make Being Healthy So Much Easier

Staying healthy throughout the day can be simple — a nourishing breakfast in the morning here, a protein-rich afternoon snack there — but at the end of a long day, it's hard not to stand stumped in the kitchen, not knowing what to make for dinner but snacking on everything in sight. When you plan a quick and healthy meal you can actually look forward to, though, eating right is so much easier. Here are 20 low-carb dinners that don't sacrifice flavor, comfort, or fun.

Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Garlic Lemon Shrimp and Cauliflower Grits
Lemon Garlic Chicken Drumsticks
Salmon With Crispy Cabbage and Kale
Paleo Meatballs and Spaghetti Squash
Coconut Curry Butternut Squash Soup
Mini Eggplant Pizzas
Red Coconut Curry Meatballs With Cauliflower Rice
Raw Walnut Tacos
Cheesy Veggie Noodle Bake
Spaghetti Squash Pad Thai
1-Pan Roasted Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onions
Roasted Roots Soup
Paleo Spicy Korean Ground Beef and Cauliflower Rice
Chicken Cacciatore
BBQ Baked Chicken Spaghetti Squash Casserole
Indian-Spiced Chard With Tofu
Roasted Shrimp Over Spaghetti Squash
Italian-Style Paleo Stuffed Peppers
Tortilla-Less Soup
