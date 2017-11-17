 Skip Nav
12 Light, Quick, and Healthy Meals That Will Save You the Day After Thanksgiving

Before the food hangover starts to set in post-Thanksgiving and you reach for a slice of pie because you're too tired to think about starting yet another recipe from scratch, consider one of these good-for-you — and super simple — alternatives instead. You'll feel way less guilt about taking a bite of a nutritious breakfast cookie or a sip of Paleo-friendly, flavor-packed soup than you will digging into what remains of that caloric green bean casserole.

Slow-Cooker Pumpkin Steel-Cut Oats
Vegetarian Chili
Chickpea Coconut Curry With Sweet Potatoes
Shrimp Scampi Spaghetti Squash Boats
Zucchini Pizza Crust With Lemony Pea Pesto
Curried Cauliflower Rice Kale Soup
Healthy Breakfast Cookies
Shrimp Avocado Salad
Healthy Mexican-Style Chicken and Beans
Mediterranean Vegetable Wraps With Freekeh
Healthy Asian Lettuce Wraps
Protein-Packed Smoothie Bowl
