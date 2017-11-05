 Skip Nav
Road-Trippin' Vegetarians Rejoice: Here Are Your Healthiest Fast Food Options

Eating on the go is tough, especially when you're a vegetarian. The first items that come to mind when you read the words "drive-thru" typically aren't veggie patties and salads, right? Yet, amid a sea of cheeseburgers and chicken tenders awaits a beacon of hope from seven run-of-the-mill fast food joints: vegetarian options.

These meatless meals and snacks are some of the healthier items on offer in chains across the country, so you can now travel (on a budget!) with added peace of mind. Feel free to use this as a travel guide when you're ordering on the go.

Subway: Veggie Delite Sandwich
Subway: Veggie Delite Salad
McDonald's: Fruit and Maple Oatmeal
McDonald's: Fruit ‘N Yogurt Parfait
McDonald's: Side Salad
McDonald's: Egg McMuffin
Panera: Avocado, Egg White & Spinach Breakfast Power Sandwich
Panera: Tomato Mozzarella Flatbread
Panera: Low-Fat Vegetarian Black Bean Soup
Panera: Classic Salad
Panera: Power Almond Quinoa Oatmeal
Panera: Lentil Quinoa Bowl With Cage-Free Egg
Panera: Low-Fat Vegetarian Garden Vegetable Soup With Pesto
Panera: Mediterranean Quinoa Salad With Almonds
Taco Bell: Cantina Power Bowl
Taco Bell: Fresco Bean Burrito
Taco Bell: Black Beans
Taco Bell: Spicy Tostada
KFC: Green Beans
KFC: Potato Wedges
Wendy's: Baked Potato
Starbucks: Hearty Veggie & Brown Rice Salad Bowl
Starbucks: PB&J Bistro Box
Starbucks: Seasonal Fruit
Starbucks: Hearty Blueberry Oatmeal
Starbucks: Fresh Blueberries and Honey Greek Yogurt Parfait
Starbucks: Classic Whole-Grain Oatmeal
Starbucks: Protein Bistro Box
