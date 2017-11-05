Road-Trippin' Vegetarians Rejoice: Here Are Your Healthiest Fast Food Options

Eating on the go is tough, especially when you're a vegetarian. The first items that come to mind when you read the words "drive-thru" typically aren't veggie patties and salads, right? Yet, amid a sea of cheeseburgers and chicken tenders awaits a beacon of hope from seven run-of-the-mill fast food joints: vegetarian options.

These meatless meals and snacks are some of the healthier items on offer in chains across the country, so you can now travel (on a budget!) with added peace of mind. Feel free to use this as a travel guide when you're ordering on the go.